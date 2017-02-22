There will be another round of backslapping, choreographed rebellion and maybe even a few jabs at Trump at Wednesday night’s Brit Awards. We round up the contenders in the main categories and speculate on who will win and who we’d like to win

Too boring, too shambolic, too corporate, too rowdy, too white . . . poor old Brit Awards. They just can’t seem to strike the right balance between pleasing the bean counters and suits of the British music industry, giving those crazy pop and rollers a good night out, and presenting a decent live TV awards event.

It’s a tough task and you can’t blame The Brits for not trying but we have certainly travelled a long way from the days of stage invasions from mooning pop stars (thank you forever, Jarvis Cocker), agitprop anarcho-punk acts tipping buckets of ice water on MPs, and bitter rivalry between Britpoppers.

For the last few years, the Brits have largely been a staid affair where even acts of spontaneous rebellion seem choreographed and pre-approved by nervy TV producers.

The fetid pong of careerism seems to linger around the Brits these days. Pop stars have become a very well-behaved bunch now that traditional income revenues have dried up and they dare not run the risk of alienating the buying public.

Will Wednesday night’s 37th Brit Awards be any different? They take place at the 02 in London and following the epic Grammy marathon (84 award categories and nearly the same amount of technical malfunctions), the Brits are like a nice day out at a church fete. It is also a thankfully short TV show.

There are only 12 awards to be dished out and, going by Brit history, all seem as predictable as the next. If Beyoncé’s politicking on Lemonade was snubbed at the Grammys in favour of Adele’s mainstream balladry, could the great and good of the Brit judging panel decide to get all edgy and make up for the US music industry’s conservatism?

Will the Brits make up for the Grammys Beyoncé "snub"?

Then again Adele, who won four Brits last year, is only nominated in one category tonight (the complete meh that is Best British Video). Just as well really as she must be out of shelf space and indeed tears after her clean sweep at the Grammys a few weeks ago.

Surveying this year’s list of nominees, the organisers and the greater British music industry seem to have heard the clarion call #Britsowhite and this year representative of the black and urban music is greater than usual, even if dissenters not unreasonably point to the fact that the MOBO awards have been catering for Britain’s enviably multi-ethnic music for years.

Him again . . .

But The Brits has always been about awarding mainstream commercial success. It says it all that Robbie Williams holds the record for winning the most Brit Awards, that's 13 as a solo artist and another five as part of Take That. He gets an Award for an Outstanding Contribution to Music on Wednesday night, probably because it’s his turn but it all seems like a desperate effort to jump start his fatally stalled career. Come on Robbie, you’ve had your turn! Let Olly Murs have a go, mate!

Actually, speaking of young master Murs, the judging panel have at least had the great good taste to snub him and leave him un-nominated for either Best British Male or British Album of The Year. An annoyed Murs has since announced that he is pulling out of the whole event. Bless.

Bradley Walsh won't be chasing his dream at the Brtis

But the big question is - where is Bradley Walsh? Last year, the professional cheeky chappie, former Coronation Street star and host of addictive quiz show The Chase outsold the likes of One Defection lad Zayn Malik and 2016's hot new thing Jack Garrett to score the UK's biggest-selling solo debut album but he is nowhere to be seen at this year’s Brits.

There’s only one thing for it! #Britssosnobby!!!!

Brit Awards 2017 Nominees - who will win and who we'd like to see win...

British female solo artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sandé

Who will win: Anohni

Who we’d like to see win: Anohni

Perhaps to head off any incoming #Britssohetero hashtags, they will give the gong to Anohni. However, quite apart from the politics, her work - not to mention her previous incarnation with Antony and The Johnsons - has always challenged the status quo. Anyway, with the exception of the great Lianne La Havas, the rest of the nominees are pretty drab: Ellie Goulding sounds like car alarm going off (forever); Emeli Sandé is for people who don’t like music; while R `n' B singer Nao is yet to have the kind of breakthrough the Brits like to get behind.

British male solo artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

Who will win: David Bowie

Who we’d like to see win: David Bowie

Last week, the Grammys made up for years of ignoring the great man and gave him five awards. The Brits also have a lot of making up to do; since they began in 1977, Bowie has only won two Brit gongs (Robbie Williams, remember, has won 13). Now that Bowie is gone, The Brits have nominated him for two posthumous awards this year and finally realised just how very much he meant to so many people and how he transcended mere pop music.

British group

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Who will win: The 1975

Who we’d like to see win: Radiohead.

Ah, Radiohead! They’re one of the most creative, daring and unpredictable British acts of the past two decades. They have released a series of commercially successful and critically-acclaimed album and they have been nominated a staggering 17 times for a Brit. Even more staggering is the fact they have NEVER won one. They are the Tom Cruise of the Brits. The reason for this is this is because Radiohead are refusniks who broke the industry’s commercial model and who also avoided becoming the British U2 (if that’s not a contradiction in terms) way back in 1995. Even now 25 years into their career, Radiohead clearly blast all the other acts in this category out of the Thames but inevitably The 1975 will win by dint of the fact that they have better haircuts and the fact that their latest album - the one with the really long title - went to No 1 on both sides of the Atlantic.

International female solo artist

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

Who will win: Beyoncé

Who we’d like to see win: Beyoncé

While Christine and the Queens deserve recognition for pure audacity and an abundance of great tunes, it is Lady Bey who should win this. Her most recent album has catapulted her from mere pop diva into generational touchstone and she has completed the same kind of social awakening that Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder went through decades before her. After the Grammys' myopic snub last week, the Brits will hopefully seize the chance to applaud an artist with pop and political smarts in this new era of flux and insecurity. Besides all that, she’s only ever won one Brit Award in the past and she needs a new one so each of her forthcoming twins can have something to play with.

International male solo artist

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Who will win: Drake

Who we’d like to see win: Leonard Cohen.

The Brits doesn’t really go for in for poetic meditations on love, death and cosmic epiphanies so it is no great surprise that the Canadian master, who passed away last year, has never taken home a Brit Award, let alone been nominated. But just as with Bowie, the judging panel have had a panic, realised the manifold errors of their ways, and decided to recognise Mr Cohen. In terms of the sheer body and importance of his work, he sure deserves it. However, Mr Temple Bar himself - that’s Drake, pop pickers! - is the man to watch, mainly because he’s in London that night anyway.

International group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Who will win: Kings of Leon

Who we’d like to see win: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Not a lot to choose from here really. Someone is making a desperate bid to give wildly successful (in the US) act Twenty One Pilots a profile on this side of the pond. Good luck with that. A Tribe Called Quest perhaps should have won this award a long time ago and so this category has a faint whiff of making up the numbers even though several acts have been overlooked completely. Brighton resident Nick Cave returned from personal tragedy last year to craft Skeleton Tree, one of his most powerful and moving albums in years but for his epic body of work alone he and the Bad Seeds deserve this. However, KoL are in the neighbourhood at the moment so it looks like the brothers and cousin will take this one.

Mastercard British album of the year

Blackstar - Davie Bowie

i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it - The 1975

Konnichiwa - Skepta

Love & Hate - Michael Kiwanuka

Made In The Manor - Kano

Who will win: The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

Who we’d like to see win: David Bowie - Blackstar

2016 was the year of The 1975. The frisky London quartet fully embraced credible pop and won critical hosannas for their album with the lower-cased, ridiculously long title. The band also sent British execs into frenzies of joy unseen since the 1980s Second British Invasion when it went to No 1 in both the UK and the US. However, Bowie deserves this for all the obvious reasons. Blackstar is his best album since 1993’s Black Tie, White Noise, and the Brits have a lot of making up to do when it comes from the boy from Brixton.

The Irish at the Brit Awards

There is not one single nomination for an Irish act at this year’s Brits. No big surprise really because Irish artists have not fared particularly well at the Brits - could be something to do with the name.

Just as with the Grammys (where they are the most garlanded band ever with 22 gongs) U2 dominate with seven Brits to their name. This year they’re not even nominated.

Vintage U2

At the 1994 ceremony, Van Morrison won the Outstanding Contribution to Music/BRITs Icon award, clearly none of his albums since 1977 merited an award on their own merit. Bob Geldof won the same gong in 2005 and he also won a “Special Award” with Midge Ure in 1985.

Sinéad O'Connor was a deserved winner of International Female Solo Artist in 1991 and the following year, the Soundtrack/Cast Recording gong went to The Commitments. The Corrs, a band who could have been dreamt up by a committee made up of music industry bean counters and suits, won International Group in 1999. Westlife - remember them? - won Pop Act two years in a row in 2001 and 2002.

Sinéad: Brit award winner in 1991

And let’s not forget that massive music fan Terry Wogan, a man who did much to break new acts on his BBC radio show, won a Special Recognition award in 2011.

Maybe it’s time we had our own flashy music awards ceremony. Let’s call it the Paddys.

Who is performing on the night?

Katy Perry

Like all music award ceremonies, it is not just all about the tearful speeches and the anti-Trump rants - the live performances often become the main talking point, especially after Madonna took a bit of a tumble at last year’s Brits bash. This year, Katy Perry will give her first UK TV appearance in three years and she joins Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and Skepta for a pretty impressive live line-up.

Alan Corr @corralan