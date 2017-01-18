Michael Bublé has reportedly pulled out of hosting the BRIT Awards next month to care for his eldest son Noah, who is battling liver cancer.

The 41-year-old singer cancelled all work commitments last year following three-year-old Noah’s diagnosis in November but was still expected to make his presenting debut at the ceremony.

"He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it’s a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family," a source told The Sun.

"It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the Brit Awards. Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood," the insider added.

Bublé had previously confirmed the news that he was presenting with a snap of himself holding a placard with the BRIT Awards logo on it.

Posting the picture on his Instagram in October, he captioned it: "Soooo ...... ummm .... yeah . I'm frickin' hosting the @brits !! I've got some big shoes to fill. Four of 'em. @antanddecofficial #humbled #honoured #chuffed".

In November Bublé and his actres wife Luisana Lopilato said they were putting their careers on hold to care for their son.

At the time, the couple released a joint statement, "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," they wrote.

"We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.

"At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."

Bublé and Lopilato married in 2011, and Noah was born in August 2013. The couple are also parents to 11-month-old Elias.