Brit Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

See the stars as they arrived on the Brit Awards red carpet on Wednesday night

See the stars as they arrived on the Brit Awards red carpet on Wednesday night including Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry & more.

Ed Sheeran teased fans ahead of the ceremony saying he will be debuting something new during his performance

Ellie Goulding was nominated for Best Female Solo Artist but lost out to Emeli Sande

Katy Perry is not nominated for an award this year, but will be taking to the stage for the first time since appearing in 2014.

Heloise Letissier aka Christine and the Queens is nominated in the International Female Solo Artist alongside Beyonce, Rihanna, Sia and Solange

Rita Ora is not nominated for any Brit Awards this year but donned an opulent glittering green gown with a corset-style top half leading into a sheer full skirt for the occasion

Little Mix have a total of three nominations this year; British Group, British Single for Shout Out To My Ex and Video of the Year for their collaboration with Sean Paul, Hair.

Emeli Sande was the first winner on the night bagging the Brit Award for Best Female Solo Artist

Rag'n'Bone Man is the favourite to take home the award for British Breakthrough Act

The 1975 are nominated for British Group and Album of the Year. They will also perform at the ceremony.

Biffy Clyro are also nominated for British Group

Craig David's comeback has earned him a nod in the British Male Solo Artist category

James Arthur's hit Say You Won't Let Go is in the running for British Single of the Year and Video of the Year

