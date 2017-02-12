Adele and Beyoncé are preparing to battle it out for top honours at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
The music superstars are nominated for three of the most coveted awards - album, record and song of the year - at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Beyoncé, who is set to make her first public appearance since announcing she is pregnant with twins, leads the way with nine nominations following the release of her celebrated visual album Lemonade.
The singer's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed she will also perform at the event, where she is bidding to become the most decorated woman in Grammy history after her 20 previous wins.
Country star Alison Krauss holds the current record with 27 Grammys.
Adele, who will sing at the ceremony, is nominated for five gongs, including album of the year for 25 and record and song of the year for her smash-hit single Hello.
The track is nominated in both categories as record of the year recognises the work of artists, producers and recording engineers, while the song of the year prize is solely for songwriters.
Adele is aiming to become only the second woman to receive the best album award twice after Taylor Swift achieved the feat last year.
Celtic Woman will be flying the Irish flag at the awards tonight and hoping for a win in the Best World Music Category. The ladies spoke to RTÉ Entertainment from LA where they said the atmosphere is "buzzing".
David Bowie has earned four posthumous Grammy nominations following his death from cancer in January 2016.
He is nominated for best alternative music album for his last release Blackstar, best rock performance, best rock song for the single Blackstar and best engineered non-classical album.
British comedian James Corden will host the awards show following his successful stint as presenter of The Late, Late Show in the US.
Musical tributes will be paid to George Michael and Prince following their deaths last year, but Grammy organisers have not announced which artists will be involved in the performances.
Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Daft Punk, The Weeknd and Alicia Keys are among the confirmed performers at the ceremony.
Here is a list of nominees in the main categories ahead of tonight's ceremony.
Album Of The Year
Adele - 25
Beyoncé - Lemonade
Justin Bieber - Purpose
Drake - Views
Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide To Earth
Record Of The Year
Adele - Hello
Beyoncé - Formation
Lukas Graham - 7 Years
Rihanna ft Drake - Work
Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out
Song Of The Year
Adele - Hello
Beyoncé - Formation
Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
Lukas Graham - 7 Years
Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Alternative Music Album
David Bowie - Blackstar
PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
Bon Iver - 22, A Million
Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
Best Pop Vocal Album
Adele - 25
Justin Bieber - Purpose
Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato - Confident
Sia - This Is Acting
Best Rap Album
Chance The Rapper - Coloring Book
De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled - Major Key
Drake - Views
Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
Kanye West - The Life Of Pablo
Best Rock Song
David Bowie - Blackstar
Radiohead - Burn The Witch
Metallica - Hardwired
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens
Highly Suspect - My Name Is Human
Best Rock Album
Blink 182 - California
Cage The Elephant - Tell Me I'm Pretty
Gojira - Magma
Panic At The Disco - Death Of A Bachelor
Weezer - Weezer
Best World Music Album
Destiny — Celtic Woman
Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar
Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil