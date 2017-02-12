Adele and Beyoncé are preparing to battle it out for top honours at the 2017 Grammy Awards.



The music superstars are nominated for three of the most coveted awards - album, record and song of the year - at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Beyoncé is nominated for nine Grammy Awards

Beyoncé, who is set to make her first public appearance since announcing she is pregnant with twins, leads the way with nine nominations following the release of her celebrated visual album Lemonade.

The singer's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed she will also perform at the event, where she is bidding to become the most decorated woman in Grammy history after her 20 previous wins.

Country star Alison Krauss holds the current record with 27 Grammys.

Adele is hoping to make history at the Grammy Awards tonight

Adele, who will sing at the ceremony, is nominated for five gongs, including album of the year for 25 and record and song of the year for her smash-hit single Hello.

The track is nominated in both categories as record of the year recognises the work of artists, producers and recording engineers, while the song of the year prize is solely for songwriters.

Adele is aiming to become only the second woman to receive the best album award twice after Taylor Swift achieved the feat last year.

Celtic Woman's album, Destiny, is nominated in the Best World Music Category

Celtic Woman will be flying the Irish flag at the awards tonight and hoping for a win in the Best World Music Category. The ladies spoke to RTÉ Entertainment from LA where they said the atmosphere is "buzzing".

David Bowie has earned four posthumous Grammy nominations following his death from cancer in January 2016.

David Bowie will be remembered with a special tribute by surprise guests

He is nominated for best alternative music album for his last release Blackstar, best rock performance, best rock song for the single Blackstar and best engineered non-classical album.

British comedian James Corden will host the awards show following his successful stint as presenter of The Late, Late Show in the US.

Musical tributes will be paid to George Michael and Prince following their deaths last year, but Grammy organisers have not announced which artists will be involved in the performances.

Lady Gaga will entertain her peers at the ceremony tonight

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Daft Punk, The Weeknd and Alicia Keys are among the confirmed performers at the ceremony.

Here is a list of nominees in the main categories ahead of tonight's ceremony.

Album Of The Year

Adele - 25

Beyoncé - Lemonade

Justin Bieber - Purpose

Drake - Views

Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide To Earth

Record Of The Year

Adele - Hello

Beyoncé - Formation

Lukas Graham - 7 Years

Rihanna ft Drake - Work

Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out

Song Of The Year

Adele - Hello

Beyoncé - Formation

Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

Lukas Graham - 7 Years

Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Alternative Music Album

David Bowie - Blackstar

PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project

Bon Iver - 22, A Million

Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression

Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele - 25

Justin Bieber - Purpose

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato - Confident

Sia - This Is Acting

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper - Coloring Book

De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled - Major Key

Drake - Views

Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP

Kanye West - The Life Of Pablo

Best Rock Song

David Bowie - Blackstar

Radiohead - Burn The Witch

Metallica - Hardwired

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Highly Suspect - My Name Is Human

Best Rock Album

Blink 182 - California

Cage The Elephant - Tell Me I'm Pretty

Gojira - Magma

Panic At The Disco - Death Of A Bachelor

Weezer - Weezer

Best World Music Album

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil