Irish musical ensemble Celtic Woman have said they feel "honoured and grateful" to be nominated for a Grammy award saying the atmosphere is "buzzing" in Los Angeles at the moment.

The multi-platinum selling four-piece are nominated in the Best World Music category for their album Destiny, which was released in January last year. It is the group's first Grammy nod.

"I can't even describe how I felt in that moment that we found out that we were nominated for a Grammy, I mean, what an honour to be nominated and to be standing there with these amazing performers," Celtic Woman's Mairead Carlin told RTÉ Entertainment from Los Angeles.

"When I joined Celtic Woman I joined purely for the music and I think everybody that's here is just in it for the music, so to get nominated for a Grammy is like the biggest stamp of approval for the music you make."

"It's something to tell the grandkids, it's a once in a lifetime experience, I just burst out crying to be honest. I just felt so honoured and grateful to have that stamp of approval, it's just amazing," she added.

Aside from the ceremony itself the group are also excited about the after party, with Mairead saying they'll be attending the Universal Music party once the show has wrapped, and there's one star in particular they're hoping to bump into.

"We've been invited to the Universal Music party after The Grammys so that'll be really fun," she said. "I'm so excited as well because we're with Capitol out here in the US and I heard it's been confirmed that Katy Perry is performing and she's also with Capitol so I'm hoping I can get a cheeky selfie with her."

The Grammys take place in the Staple Centre, Los Angeles tonight.