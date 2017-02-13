A teary Adele had to begin her cover of George Michael's song Fastlove again during a tribute to the late star at the Grammys on Sunday night and she appeared to deliver an F bomb on live US TV in the process.

Singing against a backdrop of pictures commemorating Michael's life, a nervous Adele asked her band to start the song again, saying, "I'm sorry, I know it's live TV but I don't want a repeat of what happened last year. I'm sorry for swearing, I'm sorry for starting again. Can you please start again? I can't mess this up for him."

At last year's Grammy ceremony technical problems ruined her rendition of her song All I Ask.

Adele arrives at the Grammys in LA on Sunday

After that performance, she tweeted: “The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that’s what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens”.

Adele's second attempt at the very slowed-down version of Fastlove was a huge hit with the audience at the Staples Centre in LA.

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it's not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

Adele is a well-known George Michael fan and dressed up as the singer for her 27th birthday.

Metallica also encountered a technical issue during a performance of their song Moth Into Flame with Lady Gaga. Lead singer James Hetfiel’s microphone failed, forcing him to share a microphone with Gaga.

Adele opened this year's Grammys with a performance of Hello and has also won three awards.