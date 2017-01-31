Bob Dylan is to revisit the great American songbook again with a new triple album of classic songs including As Time Goes By, These Foolish Things, and Stormy Weather.

The new release, Dylan's 38th studio set and his first triple album, is out on March 31 and features 30 new rercordings with each disc presented in "a thematically-arranged 10-song sequence".

Triplicate follows Dylan's first two forays into the Great American Songbook with his 2016 album Fallen Angels and 2015's Shadows in The Night. Each album in the new three-disc has been given individual titles - ‘Til The Sun Goes Down, Devil Dolls and Comin’ Home Late.

Bob is back in Dublin this May

Dylan assembled his touring band in Hollywood’s Capitol studios to record the new set after hand picking songs by American songwriters including Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh.

75-year-old Dylan returns to Ireland this summer for a gig at Dublin's 3Arena and has enjoyed a prolific late career purple patch with his last few studio albums.

Last December, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature by the Swedish Academy “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

The complete track listing for Triplicate is: I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans, September Of My Years, I Could Have Told You, Once Upon A Time, Stormy Weather, Braggin’, As Time Goes By, Imagination, How Deep Is The Ocean, P.S. I Love You, This Nearly Was Mine, That Old Feeling, It Gets Lonely Early, My One and Only Love, Trade Winds, The Best Is Yet To Come, But Beautiful, Here’s That Rainy Day, Where Is The One, There’s A Flaw In My Flue, Day In, Day Out, I Couldn’t Sleep A Wink Last Night, Sentimental Journey, Somewhere Along The Way, When The World Was Young, These Foolish Things, You Go To My Head, Stardust. It’s Funny To Everyone But Me, Why Was I Born