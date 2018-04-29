Roma chairman James Pallotta has blasted the 'moron' fans tarnishing the club's reputation as a Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in a critical condition following an unprovoked attack last week.

The 53-year-old Meathman was left with severe head injuries following an assault outside Anfield on Tuesday prior to the 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Roma.

Two Italian men have been charged in connection to the unprovoked attack and Pallotta has condemned the attack and offered support to the stricken Irish man.

"99.9 percent of our fans are the best fans in the world. It's just a couple of f****** morons who take the rest of us down," said American Pallotta on Roma's Twitter account.

"These games are great but they're not life and death. What's going on with Sean Cox in Liverpool is life and death"

"We have a long history at Roma and you have a few stupid people destroying our history and attacking our legacy and I'm tired of it."

"My prayers are for Sean and his family but it’s time now for things to change in Italy and in Rome, because it is just happening too much," said billionaire Pallotta, who runs the Raptor private investment group in the United States.

Yesterday Dunboyne GAA jerseys hung in the Liverpool dressing room ahead of the Premier League draw with Stoke in a show of support to Cox.