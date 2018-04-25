Roma have condemned the violent incident outside Anfield last night involving their own travelling supporters which left an Irish Liverpool fan critically injured.

The Italian club were beaten 5-2 by the home side in the Champions League semi-final first leg, however, the result was overshadowed by the news of the Liverpool fan who is in critical condition in hospital.

The 'abhorrent' behaviour of the Roma fans involved in the attack has been condemned by the Italian club, who stated that they have brought shame on the Giallorossi.

A statement read: "AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behaviour of a small minority of travelling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma's well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night's fixture.

"There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now co-operating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.

"The club's thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time."

UEFA has also condemned the attack at Anfield.

A statement read: "UEFA is deeply shocked by the vile attack that occurred ahead of the Liverpool FC v AS Roma match and our thoughts are with the victim and his family.

"The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities.

"UEFA is waiting to receive full reports before deciding on potential disciplinary charges."