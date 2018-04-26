Two men have been charged in connection with an attack that left an Irish football fan seriously injured in Liverpool.

Sean Cox, from Co Meath, remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre following Tuesday's attack.

Merseyside Police said he had been attacked near Anfield before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Mr Cox sustained head injuries in the attack.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, are both due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court this morning.

Mr Lombardi has been charged with violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Mr Sciusco faces charges of violent disorder.