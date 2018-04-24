Merseyside Police have announced that two Italian men have been arrested for attempted murder after an assault before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield left a 53-year-old Irish man in a critical condition.

Police said that the unnamed man, who was believed to have travelled to the game with his brother, had been attacked outside the ground with a belt and suffered a head injury.

They added that the victim's family have been notified and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or had further information to contact them.

The statement said: "Merseyside Police can confirm that two men, aged 25 and 26 years from Rome, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured before the Champions League semi-final game this evening.

"The man (sic) was arrested inside the ground after officers carried out a number of proactive inquiries in a bid to identify those involved in the incident.

"Officers were called to the Albert public house at about 7.35pm following reports that a man, believed to be 53 years from Ireland, had been seriously assaulted.

"Paramedics attended at the scene and the victim, who suffered a head injury, was taken to Walton Neurological Centre where his condition is described as critical."

Pre-match trouble outside Anfield started when group of Roma fans arrived via Venmore St, burst on to Walton Breck Rd & attacked, many using belts. #LFC fan knocked to floor & received lengthy medical treatment. Skirmishes, projectiles, at least 1 hammer in hand, police arrived pic.twitter.com/Yaby4q5f0Y — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) April 24, 2018

Liverpool FC issued a statement saying the club was "shocked and appalled".

"Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support."

Clips posted to Twitter showed clashes between supporters, ambulances in attendance and suggestions that a group of Roma fans had used belts and a hammer as weapons.

Merseyside Police later announced that seven other men had been arrested for various offences including affray, assault, possession of offensive weapons, possession of a controlled drug, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly

There was an increased police presence around the stadium after Manchester City's team bus had its windows smashed by bottles and cans prior to the quarter-final earlier this month.

The team arrivals passed with no repeat but there were plenty of red flares despite specific requests from the authorities not to bring such pyrotechnics.

Liverpool fans were even pictured waving flares from the roof of a police van, though with no apparent aggravation.

Liverpool City Council had provided police with mobile CCTV prior to the match.