An Irish Liverpool supporters group has raised over €30,000 in less than 24 hours to help the Meathman who suffered horrific injuries in an assault outside Anfield on Tuesday night.

Sean Cox, 53, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, was attacked outside The Albert pub in the shadow of the famous stadium before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Roma.

Mr Cox was left with severe head injuries after being set upon with a belt, and he remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre on Merseyside.

Two Italian men - Filippo Lombardi, 20, and Daniele Sciusco,29, - were charged in connection with the unprovoked attack on Thursday morning.

In reaction to the incident, the Irish Liverpool Reds Facebook page set up a gofundme appeal in an effort to raise funds to help with Mr Cox's medical expenses, as well as aid his family's travel costs to be at his bedside.

The response has been phenomenal.

Money has poured in from all over the world, with sizeable donations from Norway, Australia, Iceland, Cambodia, America, Italy and Canada.

"It's not just Liverpool fans - it's Man United fans, Evertonians, Aston Villa, people from everywhere," Emmet Kavanagh, an admin for the group, told RTÉ Sport.

"It was suggested by someone that we set up a gofundmepage to try and raise some money. We set up a new bank account for the money to go in to and it took off. We just never expected this.

"What's happened is other people in the fan group started sharing the page and then the likes of Jamie Carragher, Ronnie Whelan and Ray Clemence (who have all retweeted the link) got on to it.

"It's not a football fan thing. It's a human thing."

Yesterday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson aired his support for Mr Cox, saying: "He came to watch a football match and support our team - the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones."

In another mark of respect, the club have asked for a St Peter's GAA jersey (Mr Cox's local club in Dunboyne) to hang in their dressing room for Wednesday's second leg in Rome.

You can donate to the fund here.