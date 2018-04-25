Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has said that the thoughts and prayers of all Liverpool players are with the 53-year-old Irishman who was left in intensive care after an attack by Roma fans.

Sean Cox from Co Meath is being treated at Walton Neurological Centre and remains in critical condition after being attacked outside Anfield.

Merseyside Police said he had been attacked near the football ground with a belt and sustained a head injury.

Two men from Rome, aged 25 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Liverpool skipper Henderson, who featured in his side’s 5-2 victory over Roma, extended his support for Cox on instagram.

His statement read: "The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night.



"He came to watch a football match and support our team - the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones.

"You’ll Never Walk Alone."

The Liverpool supporters union The Spirit of Shankly also voiced their hopes that Cox will make a full recovery and also raised questions about the safety of travelling supporters in next Wednesday’s return leg in Rome.

In a statement, the union said: "Following the shocking and unprovoked attack on a defenceless Liverpool supporter outside Anfield before the Champions League semi-final against Roma last night, the thoughts of everyone associated with Spirit of Shankly are with the victim and his family and friends.

"This incident has also raised questions about the policing and safety of Liverpool fans travelling to Rome next week for the second leg. We will continue our conversations with LFC, Merseyside Police and others to ensure supporter concerns are heard."