Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty has insisted his league celebrations were not intended to disrespect Dundalk, but has apologised for any offence he may have caused.

Having claimed claimed their first league title in 12 years, City completed the double yesterday with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over rivals Dundalk, the third successive meeting of the sides in the cup final.

The 37-year-old’s league celebrations were a talking point in the lead up to the Aviva clash after footage emerged of McNulty signing an offensive chant about Dundalk among supporters in a Cork bar.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny said the incident was "out of the gutter" as the rivalry between the two leading Irish sides continues.

The experienced shot-stopper, who was the hero after pulling off the crucial save from Michael Duffy in the penalty shoot-out, has said he has become a figure of abuse from the Dundalk supporters, but believes it is all part of the game.

"I was getting a lot of grief. Listen, I’ve been getting that all year from Dundalk fans on social media and all that. I don’t mind, it’s just a bit of banter," he told RTÉ Sport.

"They came out and had a little pop, a little bite off what I said off what I said.

"I was inside a bar with 500 Cork City supporters, having a bit of craic. That’s what football is. That’s why fans are such an important part of football."

Asked by RTÉ Radio Sport’s Adrian Eames whether the song was disrespectful towards Dundalk, he responded: "Of course it’s not."

"I’m a Cork City fan first and foremost. I went to every Cork City game as a young fella. I was lucky enough to become a player and I will be a fan long after I retire from football.

"I was in a pub with a lot of Cork City supporters. I meant nothing bad by it. At the end of the day, it’s banter.

"If people got offended by it, I apologise."