Cork keeper Mark McNulty talks after winning FAI Cup final on a penalty shootout - "I've taken a lot of stick, especially from Dundalk fans" pic.twitter.com/53KJNgQAWi

Cork City keeper Mark McNulty says Cork City don't always get the recognition they deserve, after finally winning the club's first ever double.

Having claimed their first league title in 12 years recently, they sought to defend their FAI Cup crown against rivals Dundalk in the Aviva Stadium today.

A penalty shootout was required to separate the sides, with McNulty pulling off a crucial save that led to City's Kieran Sadlier sealing the win from the spot.

The victory caps off an exceptional year for the Leesiders.

"I'm just getting a bit emotional at the moment," McNulty told RTÉ Sport's Tony O'Donoghue on the pitch after their triumph.

The City netminder attracted some controversy earlier this week, when footage emerged of him signing an offensive chant about Dundalk in Cork's SoHo Bar, while celebrating their league victory.

He apologised for his part in the incident, but insisted that his actions were provoked by his frustrations at the lack of recognition for Cork City.

Cork City celebrating after winning the FAI Cup.

"We took a lot of stick throughout the year, especially from the Dundalk fans. I know when I came out, I had my little thing in SoHo (Bar) and it was probably a bit wrong but it's just years of frustration.

"I've been with the club 17 years, (we) don't get the credit we deserve, but at the end of the day, it's only old banter between players, crowd everyone. It doesn't matter.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I think it's 12 years since we last won the league, we've been in three FAI Cup finals in a row, to go and do the double is for everyone there.

"Every single fan that turned up today and every single fan that's at home, and for all the players and management, I'm absolutely delighted.

Doubt my professionalism now!!!! Double done ✅ Get in some year, so proud of these boys today!! pic.twitter.com/h9RLWLvs3P — Karl Sheppard (@karlsheppard9) November 5, 2017

When asked about the save for Michael Duffy's effort in the shootout, a humbled McNulty said he had studied the Dundalk penalty takers to prepare for penalties.

He also paid tribute to his Dundalk counter-part Gary Rogers, who executed some important saves for the Lilywhites throughout the tie and claimed the man-of-the-match award.

"We worked hard on the penalty-takers that they have and where they would go. Obviously I didn't get close to the first three or four but it was the one penalty I got that helped us win the cup and look at the scenes here, it's unbelievable.

"We'll have a great night tonight. We've two trophies to celebrate this year, we still have yet to celebrate the league and we'll celebrate the FAI Cup as well.

"Gary (Rogers) is a top keeper, he's one of the best in the country. Unfortunately it wasn't his day today but it's all about Cork City at the moment, all the lads that are there, double champions (the) FAI Cup is coming back to Cork."