With all the postponements confirmed for this weekend’s sporting fixtures, it is getting to the stage where it is perhaps easier to look at what is actually going ahead over the next few days.

Football, rugby, GAA and racing have all fallen foul to this week’s unwelcome visitor to these shores.

But thanks to the global nature of sport and all of our television subscriptions, there is plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your living room.

So what is actually on?

THURSDAY, 1 MARCH

No doubt, you’ve been spending the day enjoying our sports documentary recommendations, or maybe enjoying the South African sunshine emanating from your television screens from either the Test match in Durban or the European Tour event at Waterkloof, while keeping your fingers crossed that Arsenal v Man City goes ahead this evening.

SOCCER

Premier League: Arsenal v Man City (Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm)

A repeat of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final as Arsenal look to get back into Champions League contention against the runaway league leaders

La Liga: Las Palmas v Barcelona (Sky Sports Football, 7:55pm)

The table-toppers are looking to move further clear at the top as they escape the cold spell down in the Canary Islands.

GOLF

European Tour: Tshwane Open (Sky Sports Golf)

Gavin Moynihan is flying the flag for the Irish at the South African event.

WGC-Mexico Championship (Sky Sports Golf, 5:15pm)

Paul Dunne competes at the prestigious event. The Greystones man is the only Irish golfer in the field this week.

ATHLETICS

The IAAF World Indoor Championships (BBC2, 7:00pm)

Five Irish athletes have travelled to Birmingham to take part in this weekend’s world indoor championships. Read David Gillick's column here.

SNOOKER

Welsh Open (Eurosport)

The weather could not stop those hardy snooker souls from strutting their stuff at the Cardiff venue. The tournament continues all weekend and is live all day on Eurosport.

FRIDAY, 2 MARCH

SOCCER

Middlesbrough v Leeds (Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm)

Will the match survive the Baltic conditions on Teeside? Must be a real 50:50 chance at this stage. Wouldn’t fancy traipsing the Yorkshire dales as a Leeds fan to get to that one.

Bundesliga: Monchegladbach v Werder Bremen (BT Sport 3, 7:15pm)

Including this German league match as a contingency for the above English clash, which we will be very surprised to see go ahead in these conditions. As a product, this German football game should be higher quality in all areas as well.

GOLF

ATHLETICS

The IAAF World Indoor Championships (BBC2, 5:50pm)

Five Irish athletes have travelled to Birmingham to take part in this weekend’s world indoor championships.

SNOOKER

Welsh Open (Eurosport)

The snooker continues from Cardiff all day.

SATURDAY, 3 MARCH

SOCCER

Burnley v Everton (Sky Sports Main Event, 12:30pm)

No Premier League matches have been postponed, at the time of writing, although the very exposed ground at Turf Moor and its vicinity will surely test this fixture ahead of the Saturday early kick-off.

Celtic v Greenock Morton (Sky Sports Football, 12:00pm)

Scotland’s midweek games were all postponed due to the weather. Conditions in Glasgow should still be pretty poor but you would imagine Celtic Park has a great chance of being playable by the time kick-off comes around.

Tottenham v Huddersfield (Sky Sports PL, 2:30pm)

Wembley Stadium should be just fine by Saturday at 3pm. Expect this one to go ahead at the home of English football.

Liverpool v Newcastle (BT Sport 1, 5:00pm)

The late kick-off on Saturday afternoon should be playable as Newcastle come to Liverpool in search of three valuable points. Another 4-3 perhaps? Perhaps not.

Wolves v Reading (Sky Sports Football, 5:15pm)

Plenty of Irish interest in this one as the Championship league leaders take on Jaap Stam’s Reading.

RUGBY

PRO14: Cheetahs v Connacht (Sky Sports Action, 5:15pm, highlights on TG4 at 11:15pm)

It's well for some. Connacht's game in South Africa is set to go ahead

We’re going to call this one. The game goes ahead on Saturday afternoon as the Irish province takes on Cheetahs. Granted the game is taking place in South Africa, where they have probably never heard of the Beast from the East.

BOXING

Last Man Standing (TG4, 8:15pm)

The inaugural knock-out competition takes place at the National Stadium in Dublin as eight middleweights battle it out for the top prize. The programme also features an Irish title fight between Craig O’Brien and Jay Byrne.

Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko (Sky Sports Main Event, 7:30pm)

The former world champion and stablemate of Donegal’s Jason Quigley returns as a super-welterweight looking to get back to world level.

GOLF

ATHLETICS

The IAAF World Indoor Championships (BBC2, 5:30pm)

Five Irish athletes have travelled to Birmingham to take part in this weekend’s world indoor championships.

SNOOKER

Welsh Open (Eurosport)

The snooker continues from Cardiff all day on Eurosport.

SUNDAY, 4 MARCH

SOCCER

Brighton v Arsenal (Sky Sports Main Event, 12:30pm)

It is going to be positively balmy on Sunday. No doubt this game goes ahead on England’s sunny south coast.

Manchester City v Chelsea (Sky Sports Main Event, 3:30pm)

Potential for a great game of football here, ruined by the fact that City have the title wrapped up already.

AC Milan v Inter (BT Sport 2, 7:30pm)

Always worth tuning in for the Milan derby. Both sides showing signs that they are starting to make their way back towards contender level. Not this season, with the top two so far ahead, but should be a lively affair all the same.

GOLF

ATHLETICS

The IAAF World Indoor Championships (BBC2, 3pm)

Five Irish athletes have travelled to Birmingham to take part in this weekend’s world indoor championships.

SNOOKER

Welsh Open (Eurosport

The snooker continues from Cardiff all day on Eurosport. The final concludes on Sunday evening.