Pep Guardiola claims he knows how Arsene Wenger feels - and accepts he may have to deal with similar flak one day.

Arsenal manager Wenger has been subjected to a barrage of criticism since his side were comprehensively beaten by Guardiola's City in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The sides meet again in a rearranged Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium this evening (7.45pm).

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, City boss Guardiola said: "I always support my colleagues because we feel the same when we win, when we lose.

"We accept the opinions of the fans and the people and you feel alone. Believe me, you feel alone because there's a lot of pressure on your shoulders.

"I understand completely. I'd like to tell him that I am close, I am on the same side as him. That's why I don't understand when other managers criticise the other managers.

"It's tough to send a message to the other ones from here because everyone understands how you feel when you lose. What happened can happen to me in the future. We won, I'm good. Arsene Wenger didn't win so he's not good."

Leaders City have not played in the Premier League for almost three weeks but victory would re-establish a 16-point lead at the top.

City striker Sergio Aguero will go into the game requiring one more goal to reach his double century for the club. The Argentinian, who opened the scoring in Sunday's 3-0 win, has scored in his last five games against the Gunners.

Guardiola said: "199? Wow. We are so delighted with what he's done these two years, with the goals he has scored and the way he has tried to help us with and without the ball.

"I think English football, European football, world football has a big recognition about Sergio. I am delighted with the goals he has scored so far. He has three months to score more and more and more goals. He's one of the best strikers, of course."

City captain Vincent Kompany, who was also on the scoresheet and named man of the match at Wembley, expects a different challenge from Arsenal this time.

The Belgian said: "I think it's going to be the hardest game of the season. If my experience counts for anything - you will play a wounded animal, with a lot of quality in the team.

"We are going to do everything we can to still be relentless, but my experience is that when you win a trophy there is always that 10 per cent you lose in focus or sharpness, just because you've gone through all the emotion of winning something. It's our role to fight it and be prepared for the game."

Meanwhile, Guardiola is preparing to write to the Football Association explaining his decision to continue wearing a yellow ribbon.

He is facing an FA charge of "wearing a political message" for sporting the symbol on his clothing in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians in recent months.

The governing body considers the matter a potential breach of its kit and advertising regulations and has given the 47-year-old until next Monday to respond.

Guardiola said after the Wembley final that he would continue wearing it because he "is a human being before a manager" and he will make his reasons clear.

Catalonia-born Guardiola said: "Of course I am going to write a letter and I am going to explain our position. I am available for the FA, absolutely, so it is no problem."

Guardiola is one of Catalonia's highest-profile sportsmen having captained and managed Barcelona.

He started wearing the ribbon after two political leaders were imprisoned following the region's independence referendum in October, which was declared illegal by Spain.

The FA prohibits the displaying of political messages by club officials on the touchline and twice warned Guardiola before issuing the formal charge last week.

The regulations concern only the technical area and do not cover pre- or post-match activities. The charge came after Guardiola was seen wearing the ribbon during City's surprise FA Cup defeat at Wigan last Monday.

It was then noticeable that Guardiola covered the symbol with a scarf during the Carabao Cup final having been openly displaying it during the national anthem and other pre-match formalities at Wembley.

A number of fans also wore their own yellow ribbons in support of Guardiola during the game, and the City boss was grateful for their backing.

Speaking at a press conference to preview tonight's game, at which he was also wearing the ribbon, Guardiola said: "The feeling to belong to something, I am really grateful for that initiative.

"They don't have to do it. It is another country, yet they did that.

"That makes me really happy because that makes people understand the situation, what is going on, people in prison in Spain. So, I'm 100 per cent grateful to them."