Bad weather looks set to significantly disrupt the sporting calendar for the rest of the week with several sporting bodies monitoring conditions.

All 10 SSE Airtricity League games have been postponed.

RTÉ were set to broadcast Cork City v Bohemians, while Derry City were due to make their return to the Brandywell against Dundalk.

The FAI said in a statement: "Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann."

The five Premier Division games have been rescheduled for Monday 19 March.

Friday's PRO14 fixture between Ulster and Glasgow Warriors has also fallen victim to the cold snap. The Round 17 fixture will now be played on the weekend of 20-22 April.

Munster, Connacht and Leinster are all playing abroad this weekend, but Munster's trip to Edinburgh on Friday and Leinster's visit to the Scarlets on Saturday must be in doubt. Connacht are in South Africa to face the Cheetahs on the same day, a safe distance from Storm Emma and "The Beast".

The GAA confirmed that a fixtures plan is being put in place to cater for any potential negative impact caused by the adverse weather on the Allianz Leagues.

The details of this contingency plan will be announced later in the week and a decision made on the double-league weekend schedule on Friday.

All Dublin GAA club matches at adult, minor and juvenile level have been postponed.

Athletics Ireland are confident their preparations for this weekend's European Indoor championships in Birmingham will not be hampered by the weather.

1,500 metre runner Ciara Mageean is based in the UK, while 400m hopeful Phil Healy has been in the English Midlands since earlier this week.

Ciara Neville, who will compete in the 60m hurdles on Friday, and the three-strong management team are now flying out of Belfast after their Wednesday morning flight from Dublin was cancelled.

Hurdler Ben Reynolds and sprinter Aimee Foster are also scheduled to fly from Belfast on Wednesday evening and an Athletics Ireland spokesperson told RTÉ Sport they were confident - barring a serious deterioration in conditions in the next few hours - the whole team would be in Birmingham this evening ahead of their heats on Friday.

Thursday's horse racing card at Clonmel and Friday's evening meeting at Dundalk have both been cancelled by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board due to "an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions".

Navan's meeting on Saturday is also under threat as the course is currently unfit for racing due to a covering of snow.

The situation is currently being monitored as it is at Leopardstown where snow is also the issue ahead of Sunday's meeting.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) have advised that National Novice finals will not go ahead on Friday.



The finals will be re-scheduled to a suitable date.