The GAA have confirmed all 33 Allianz League matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, due to adverse weather conditions.

The AIB All-Ireland senior and intermediate club camogie finals and full schedule of Lidl National Football League matches have also been postponed.

In a condensed fixture calendar, there were six Allianz Football matches scheduled for Saturday, ten for Sunday, along with all 17 games in the final round of group matches in the Allianz Hurling League.

The GAA had previously intended on making a final decision on Friday but with the red weather warning extended nationwide on Wednesday night they have pushed forward the decision.

"A full revised fixtures programme to cover the remaining rounds of the Allianz Leagues will be issued on Monday, 5 March," they stated, outlining three principles.

Firstly, Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League will now take place next weekend (10-11 March).

Secondly, the Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals will move to the weekend of 17-18 March, the semi-finals to the weekend of 24-25 March and the Allianz Hurling League final to 31 March.

Finally, Round 5 of the Allianz Football League - due to be played this weekend - will move to 10-11 March.

The LGFA have confirmed all Lidl National Football League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

Counties involved in Division 3 and 4 will play this round on the weekend of 17-18 March and counties involved in Division 1 and 2 will play their games on the weekend of the 7-8 April.

The Camogie Association confirmed this afternoon that both club finals will be rescheduled.

Sarsfields (Galway) were due to face Slaughtneil (Derry) in the senior final, with Athenry (Galway) and Johnstownbridge (Kildare) meeting in the intermediate decider. Both matches were fixed for Croke Park.