With the country currently in the grip of an icy blast, the concluding stages of this year's Allianz League and, in particular the hurling competition, could be thrown off kilter if games are called off this weekend.

Initially, heavy snow has been forecast for the east and south east, but the met office are expecting the white stuff to become widespread from late Thursday, with "steady falls" likely.

The GAA has confirmed that a fixtures plan is being be put in place to accommodate any potential negative impact caused by the adverse weather on the Allianz Leagues, according to GAA.ie.

The report states that the details of this contingency plan will be announced later in the week, if they are required.

Sunday sees the final round of games in the hurling league, with Division 1 quarter-final places up for grabs across the two top divisions and various promotion/relegation issues still to be decided.

Any cancellation of games could see the whole day's programme or a part thereof go by the wayside and this in turn would have a knock-on effect as to when the competition would finish.

There is no gap week in the hurling league between now and its conclusion. The Division 1 final is scheduled for Saturday, 24 March.

With regard to football, Round 5 action takes place this coming weekend across all divisions. Round 6 action sees Derry v Wexford (Div 3) and London v Laois (Div 4) play on Sunday, 11 March, while all the other games are scheduled for the weekend of 17/18 March.

To that end, there is some wiggle room to play with if there are any postponements either next Saturday or Sunday.

Not surprisingly, the GAA are keeping tabs on events and when contacted by RTÉ Sport, a spokesperson said: "We are currently monitoring the situation and are in the process of putting a contingency plan in place

"Obviously, we will assess things on a pitch-by-pitch basis and if there are cancellations, notice of such will be posted on our website."

Because the scale of any possible disruption is uncertain at this point, the Association will wait until Friday before any final decision is made.