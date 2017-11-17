SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER

International Rules Series second test

0845 Australia v Ireland, Domain Stadium, Perth

Leinster club JFC final

1400 Multyfarnham (Westmeath) v Erin Rovers (Offaly), TEG Cusack Park

SUNDAY 19 NOVEMBER

Munster club SHC final

1400 Ballygunner (Waterford) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), Semple Stadium

Leinster club SHC semi-finals

1400 Cuala (Dublin) v St Martin's (Wexford), Parnell Park,

1400 Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) v Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow), O'Connor Park,

Ulster club SFC semi-final replay

1345 Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Cavan Gaels (Cavan), Clones

Connacht club IFC final

1400 Michael Glavey's (Roscommon) v Claregalway (Galway), Hyde Park,

Connacht club JFC final

1400 Lahardane (Mayo) v Ballymote (Sligo), MacHale Park

Munster club IHC final

1400 Kilmaley (Clare) v Kanturk (Cork), Gaelic Grounds

AIG Fenway Classic - Fenway Park, Boston

1730 Galway v Dublin

1835 Clare v Tipperary

1935 Final

ONLINE

Live blog of Australia v Ireland from 0800 and on Sunday's club action from 1330 on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App.

TELEVISION

Saturday: Australia v Ireland live on RTÉ2 from 0830, with highlights at 2100.

Sunday: Ballygunner v Na Piarsaigh live on TG4 from 1330, with deferred coverage of Cuala v St Martin's from 1535. Fenway Classic also live on TG4.

WEATHER: Conditions in Perth for the second test bring with it the the threat of thunderstorms. Temperature set to peak at 23 degrees.

At home, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over Connacht and Munster. Staying mostly cloudy, but a few sunny spells will develop over Ulster and north Leinster.

On Sunday, will be a rather cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with the best of the dry weather in east of the country. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 Celsius with freshening southerly winds.

For more go to met.ie

Kernan's men still in touch... just

The general consensus after last Sunday's is that Ireland will have to up their game if they are to overturn a 10-point deficit against the Aussies. It was definitely a case of the visitors wilting in the 34 degree heat in Adelaide as the contest played out, with the hosts winning the third quarter 22-8 en route to their victory.

Ireland did win the final quarter 18-13 to ensure that the contest remains competitive.

Pearce Hanley fractured a bone in his hand in the opening test and his place in the squad has been taken by Monaghan's Darren Hughes. The Scotstown player, not surprisingly, will be looking to make the most of the opportunity, though he did admit the Aussies were more comfortable with the round ball last weekend.

"I think the Australians were much better with the ball in hand," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We had a lot of boys in their first test and you can train all you like for it, but there is nothing like being in the middle of it."

Conor McManus carried the main scoring threat for Ireland in Adelaide with 25 points, assisted by Donegal’s Michael Murphy, but Hughes is expecting a tactical reshuffle if Ireland are to get the better of the Australians.

"I think we’ll have to change something," he added.

"We left Conor and Michael pretty isolated up front. They did the bulk of the scoring, so I think we have to get a better spread of scores. We have enough quality on the field, enough county scorers, so there is no reason why they can’t do it here.

"We have to get more men up the field in support of Michael and Conor."

In squad news ahead of the game, Cork’s Ciarán Sheehan has been called up, while Niall Murphy and Enda Smith are expected to be fit to play after being sidelined with stomach bugs ahead of the first test.

A view of the Domain Stadium

Interestingly, the Irish Examiner is reporting that the Subiaco Oval pitch at the Domain for this second test is barely the required size for the sport.

A measurement taken of the field earlier today showed that the size is roughly 80 metres from sideline to sideline, which is the minimum size for the game.

According to the rules of the hybrid sport, the dimensions of the field are as they are for Gaelic football and hurling – between 80m to 90m in breadth and 130m to 145m in length.

Speaking on Thursday, Joe Kernan said Ireland would measure the breadth of the field having expressed concern that the Adelaide Oval might have been too narrow.

"I’m sorry we didn’t get the measurements but we’ll certainly be measuring it tomorrow (Friday) evening when we go out to the stadium. Whatever the rules say they (dimensions) are, it’s up to both groups to check and see that the rules are being followed. If it was okay, so be it but I just got a feeling that it looked a bit narrow."

Waterford side gunning for revenge

In a repeat of the 2015 decider, Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh collide against in the battle for Munster supremacy in club hurling.

A storming second-half display saw the Limerick side prevail two years ago. That win saw them saw them claim a third title in five seasons.

Their opponents were last provincial kingpins in 2001.

Alan O'Callaghan of Blackrock under pressure from Cathal King, Tommy Grimes and William O'Donoghue of Na Piarsaigh

Even without Shane Dowling, Na Piarsaigh were far too good for Cork's Blackrock in the semi-final. Ronan Lynch fired over 0-15 in an emphatic 2-26 to 0-10 victory.

Speaking in the Limerick Leader, David Breen, who is employed as a physio to the Wasps rugby side in the English Premiership, is determined to add more medals to his collection on the back of one All Ireland, three Munster and four Limerick titles.

"Maybe down the line it will hit you but right now we are of the mind set that if you have a team of certain quality then you have to turn that potential into medals. Look at the Kilkenny teams of a few years ago and they simply wanted to win everything. What we have are good, ambitious, hungry players," said Breen.

Niall Gilligan of Sixmilebridge is tackled by Ballygunner's Barry Coughlan

After claiming the Waterford title, Ballygunner edged out Thurles Sarsfields after extra time and then reeled in Sixmilebridge late on to claim their final berth.

Club chairman Gerry Cullinan feels the side are now a more improved outfit from two seasons ago when both Mahony brothers were absent due to injury and suspension that day.

Speaking in The Examiner, Cullinan said: "Without a doubt we’re a better team than two years ago. We didn’t have Pauric and Philip that day but we also didn’t have Wayne Hutchinson who was up in Dublin.

"Players like Ian Kenny and Eddie Hayden, it was their first year on the team and they’re more established now too. I just think it’s a more mature group that’s in with a great chance."

Leinster semis and Ulster replay

Reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Cuala welcome Wexford's St Martin's to Parnell Park as the hurling battle is down to the last four.

Many are expecting the Dalkey side to again push hard for more provincial and national silverware, though will be mindful of the fate that befell the hotly fancied St Vincent's last weekend as they came a cropper against Rathnew in the football.

Cuala's Colm Cronin in action against Dicksboro

With Con O'Callaghan in superb form, Cuala got the better of Dicksboro in the quarter-final.

After ending Oulart-the-Ballagh's dominance in Wexford, St Martin's will now look to lower the colours of the All-Ireland holders. In their ranks is the talented youngster Rory O'Connor, though a knee injury may threaten his participation in this decider. His cousin Patrick is suffering from a bulging disc in his back and has been unable to train.

2012 winners Kilcormac-Killoughey take on 2013 victors Mount Leinster Rangers in the other semi at O'Connor Park.

Looking ahead to this encounter, Stephen Byrne, who manages the Offaly outfit, told kclrfanzone.com that improvement is required from the win over Castletown Geoghegan in the quarterts: "Oh certainly we will have to improve. We will have to go back to where we were in the county final against St. Rynaghs.

"Like at the end of the day, we can’t afford to let Mt Leinster Rangers picking up the breaks which is vital in the game at the moment and in the game that we play at the moment.

"Picking up the breaks and certainly the aerial battle will be crucial and we are well aware of the threat that Mt Leinster Rangers can bring to the table when it comes to that."

The Carlow champions will arrive in Tullamore on the back of a five-point victory over Laois' Camross. Five points scored in injury time eventually saw the Rangers advance.

Last Sunday's drawn Ulster SFC club semi-final between Cavan Gaels and Derrygonnelly Harps offered little in the way of quality, with extra time failing to separate the sides as they kicked 0-12 apiece.

Slaughtneil await in the decider a week on Sunday if a winner emerges in Clones.