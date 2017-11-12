Cavan Gaels 0-12 Derrygonnelly Harps 0-12 (AET)

It was a great opportunity for both of these sides to come through the weaker side of the draw and reach an AIB Ulster club SFC final, but neither of them could seize the moment in a drab 80-minute encounter at Clones.

They finished 0-10 each after normal time, Derrygonnelly coming from four points down to level it with 14-man Cavan Gaels failing to score in the last 24 minutes of normal time.

Paul Ward missed two frees towards the end of normal time and another free to win it was also off target at the end of extra time, meaning the sides will go to a replay for the right to face champions Slaughtneil on 26 November.

Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly, attempting to become the first Erne side to make the final since 2002, had the better chances to snatch it but Gaels defender Niall Murray hit the post in their last attack in normal time.

Compared to the quality of the Slaughtneil v Kilcar semi-final on Saturday night in Omagh, this was a much more pedestrian affair.

The pace was upped significantly in the last quarter of normal time, however, both teams playing with more urgency before two uneventful periods of extra-time when each side scored one point in each half.

Levi Murphy's straight red card for an off-the-ball strike on Conal Jones nine minutes into the second half hurt Cavan Gaels. He'd scored twice from play after the break and they were leading by three points when he got his marching orders.

Full time following extra time and @cavangaelsGFC and @DgonnellyHarps could not be separated! 12 points a piece. Replay details to follow. #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/GCJv9xkFHz — AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) November 12, 2017

The sides were level three times in a competitive first half which was low on drama.

Cavan Gaels, bidding to end a 22-year wait for a Breffni representative in the Ulster final, were 0-03 to 0-01 ahead after 13 minutes with Niall Smith, Andrew Graham and Martin Dunne all scoring from play.

After a slow start, Derrygonnelly settled with the three Jones brothers all to the fore.

The Fermanagh champions reeled off four unanswered points in a nine-minute spell from a free and then play after a good assist by Conal Jones at full-forward.

Garvan Jones's left-footed shot put them ahead for the first time in the 21st minute and two minutes later it was Ryan's turn to amble forward and split the posts.

Cavan rallied with Johnston's free and a Declan Meehan point from directly in front of the posts to level it again but Ward's tap-over free nudged Derrygonnelly in front at 0-06 to 0-05 at the break.

Both teams got their scores in flurries.

Cavan hit five in-a-row in the opening nine minutes of the second half to lead 0-10 to 0-06. Seanie Johnston pulled the strings from a deep-lying role and Murphy (two), Martin Dunne and Paul O'Connor all scored from play.

It looked ominous for Harps but they hit back with Garvan Jones hitting the pick of their scores and Conal Jones' free levelled it in the first minute of injury time.

Derrygonnelly twice took the lead in extra time and twice Gaels drew level with sub Darragh Sexton hitting the last point in the 77th minute.

Scorers for Cavan Gaels – M Dunne 0-04 (2f), L Murphy 0-02, N Smith, D Meehan, A Graham, P O'Connor, D Sexton 0-01 each, S Johnson 0-01 (f)

Scorers for Derrygonnelly Harps – P Ward 0-05 (3f), G Jones 0-02, G McKenna 0-02 (1f), R Jones, D Cassidy 0-01 each, C Jones 0-01 (f)

Cavan Gaels: C Flynn; L Fortune, N Murray, K Meehan; S Murray, B Fortune, L Murphy; P Graham, P Maloney-Derham; N Smith, D Meehan, A Graham; P O'Connor, S Johnston, M Dunne

Subs: V Coyle for P Graham (BC, 36), S Higgins for A Graham (53), D Sexton for S Murray (BC, 60), S Fitzsimons for Smith (68), M Lyng for O'Connor (76)

Derrygonnelly Harps: D Feely; Shane McGullion, Lee Jones, M Jones; N Gallagher, E McHugh, G McGinley; R Jones, G Jones; K Cassidy, P Ward, D Cassidy; G McKenna, Leigh Jones, C Jones

Subs: Stephen McGullion for Cassidy (31), A Gallagher for Lee Jones (42), K Cassidy for Leigh Jones (51), Lee Jones for N Gallagher (63), Leigh Jones for Stephen McGullion (71), Stephen McGullion for A Gallagher (78)

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh)