All-Ireland winning captain Rena Buckley is among the nominees for the 2017 senior Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards.

In all, two players from Cork and one from the All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny have made the shortlist.

Buckley led Cork to glory in Croke Park last month, following a one-point victory over Kilkenny to claim the O'Duffy Cup.

The win saw Buckley collect her 18th All-Ireland medal across football and camogie, making her the most decorated player in the history of the GAA.

Buckley's teammate and former Cork captain Ashling Thompson also makes the shortlist. Thompson's influence from midfield was a pivotal factor in Cork's successful pursuit of a 27th senior crown.

She also took on defensive duties when required, and played a key role in maintaining Cork's lead against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final, which led to a three-point victory.

Kilkenny's Anne Dalton completes the list of nominees for the senior award. Dalton excelled in the sweeper role for much of the 2017 season, and was named the player of the match in her side's All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin.

Cork did manage to negate her influence in the final, but Dalton was an integral player for the Cats this year.

The overall winner will be announced at the Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet on November 4th.

The shortlists for the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance are:

Senior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)

Intermediate Player of the Year Shortlist:

Keeva McCarthy (Cork), Emer Reilly (Kildare), Claire Coffey (Meath)

Junior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Aoife Bugler (Dublin), Laura Doherty (Westmeath), Caoimhe McCrossan (Westmeath)