The Camogie All-Stars will go on tour for the first time this year with Madrid the destination for the outstanding players in the country.

The tour, which will take place from 29 November until 2 December, will see two teams comprising of the winning senior All-Stars from both the 2016 and the upcoming 2017 Awards ceremony face each other in an exhibition match in the Spanish capital.

The tour is designed to reward the players for their achievements and to spread the game to new audiences in Europe.

All-Ireland champions Cork and finalists Kilkenny lead the Camogie All-Stars 2017 shortlist.

The final team will be announced at the 14th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet in Dublin on Saturday, 4 November.

Cork receive 11 nominations. Goalkeeper Aoife Murray, defenders Rena Buckley, Pamela Mackey, Gemma O’Connor, Eimear O’Sullivan and Laura Treacy are amongst the nominees.

Ashling Thompson has been nominated at midfield whilst Orla Cronin, Orla Cotter, Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor are nominated amongst the forwards.

Kilkenny have nine nominations. Goalkeeper Emma Kavanagh, defenders Anne Dalton, Catherine Foley and Grace Walsh are amongst the nominees for the Cats. Meighan Farrell is nominated at midfield, whilst Denise Gaule, Julie Ann Malone, Katie Power and Miriam Walsh are nominated amongst the forwards.

Dublin take seven nominations as a result of their run to the semi-finals; goalkeeper Faye McCarthy, defenders Eva Marie Elliott, Hannah Hegarty, Eve O’Brien and Áine Woods, midfielder Eimear McCarthy, and forward Aisling Maher.

Galway receive six nominations; defenders Heather Cooney and Tara Kenny, midfielders Niamh Kilkenny and Ann Marie Starr, and forwards Aoife Donohue and Ailish O’Reilly.

Clare possess five nominations; defenders Máire McGrath and Róisín McMahon, midfielder Orlaith Duggan, and forwards Aoife Keane and Chloe Morey.

Wexford receive four nominations; defenders Bríd Gordon and Sarah O’Connor, and forwards Chloe Foxe and Shelley Kehoe.

Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford all have one nomination each with Limerick’s Niamh Mulcahy, Tipp’s Orla O’Dwyer and Waterford’s Beth Carton all named amongst the forwards.

Paudie Murray (Cork), John Davis (Meath) and Johnny Greville (Westmeath) are amongst the nominees for Manager of the Year, which will be announced on the night along with the 2017 All-Stars team.