We have now reached the stage where the real contenders step up in pursuit of All-Ireland glory.

As a Kilkenny man I’m sad the Black and Amber are not still involved, but they were beaten by a better team on the night in Waterford a fortnight ago.

Indeed, for historians and lovers of stats, this year is the first time since 1887 that Kilkenny have not played a championship game on a Sunday.

We move on.

The destination is now the new look Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I’m sure it’s going to be a great occasion on Leeside for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with Clare v Tipperary first up on Saturday and then Wexford locking horns with Waterford 24 hours later.

Two games to savour you would have to say in front of what should be decent crowds at the refurbished venue.

Banner strive for 70 minute performance

I was disappointed with Clare in the Munster final. It was a game where Cork had that measure of control for the most part, while their opponents seemed somewhat tentative in their efforts to really make a game of it.

A goal late on should have been the signal for a barnstorming finish from the Banner, but Cork calmly went about their business and extended their lead with a couple of long range points.

Based on their performance a fortnight ago, Clare may find the going tough against the All-Ireland champions. However, the talk within the camp in the immediate aftermath of the loss to Cork was upbeat, however, and there is enough talent in the squad to suggest that they can deliver a big performance.

I said after Tipperary’s defeat to Cork in the Munster final that the side would still have a major say in the All-Ireland race. I still believe that. Seamus Callanan, with 3-11 against Dublin, looked back to his best. John McGrath and John O'Dwyer were also firing well on the full-forward line last weekend.

Clare are going to have to curtail that trio and if they give them the space they got against Dublin, well it's there for all to see what they can do.

So the question is will Clare will revert to a sweeper role? I wouldn’t be surprised if they did. They will then look to take their chances up front against a Tipperary full-back line that can be somewhat fragile. That's where the Banner can have some joy.

Still, it’s hard not to look beyond the Premier. This game, their first serious test since their Munster exit on 21 May, will be ideal preparation for an All-Ireland semi-final. They’ll be no talk then about their provincial failure.

South East neighbours set for tactical battle

Wexford have been of the hurling stories of the year and it’s good to see them back challenging. In the Leinster final, they found Galway a bridge too far. They were no complaints after from their supporters. Sunday afternoon against Waterford gives them a chance to redeem themselves and reach a first All-Ireland semi-final in ten years.

Their supporters will travel in their thousands to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and they have reason to be hopeful.

After a somewhat flat performance against Cork in the Munster semi-final, Waterford have found their groove after wins over Offaly and Kilkenny. I said in an earlier column that if Waterford could lay the Kilkenny hoodoo, then September glory could very well be theirs. I still believe that.

The Déise won’t fear meeting either Cork or Galway on the Croke Park sod.

Waterford’s greater experience should ultimately see them get over a determined Wexford challenge in a game where both sides will set out with the same tactics. Both will deploy a sweeper - Sean Murphy at one end - at the other. It's going to make for very interesting viewing with regard to how each side nullify the other.

If my predictions come to pass, then we'll have a draw for the semi-final. Many ears will be tuned in to the wireless on Monday morning next. How the weekend's action unfolds will no doubt influence opinion on whether the outcome of previous encounters will count for nothing as we head into August.

Live coverage of Clare v Tipperary on the Saturday Game from 2.15pm, with Wexford v Waterford live on The Sunday Game from 3.30pm. Live radio commentary on both games on Saturday Sport/Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.