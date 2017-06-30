FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1 JULY

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A

1500 Laois v Clare, O'Moore Park

1700 Donegal v Longford, Ballybofey

1700 Mayo v Derry, McHale Park

1800 Meath v Sligo, Páirc Tailteann

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 2

1500 Offaly v Waterford, Bord Na Móna O'Connor Park

1700 Tipperary v Westmeath, Semple Stadium

1900 Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park

1900 Kilkenny v Limerick, Nowlan Park

SUNDAY 2 JULY

Munster SFC final

1400 Kerry v Cork, Fitzgerald Stadium



Leinster SHC final

1600 Wexford v Galway, Croke Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1430 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday.

TV

Saturday: Mayo v Derry live on RTÉ2 from 1630 - Kilkenny v Limerick live on Sky Sports from 1830.

Sunday: Cork v Kerry and Wexford v Galway live on RTÉ2 from 1315.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130.

Live games also available on GAAGO

RADIO

Saturday: Updates on all the day's games, with live commentary on Kilkenny v Limerick on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

Sunday: Live commentary on Kerry v Cork and Wexford v Galway on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400

WEATHER

Saturday: After a bright early morning, it'll quickly cloud over and outbreaks of rain will then spread from the west through the day (overall rainfall will be light). Fairly windy again, the wind direction westerly. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

Sunday: Few showers but mostly dry. Fresh and windy again with highs of 14 to 17 degrees.

FOOTBALL QUALIFIERS

After a comprehensive defeat by Tyrone a fortnight ago, Donegal must now clear a few hurdles if they are to reach Croke Park for what would be a seventh consecutive All-Ireland quarter-final. Longford provide the opposition in Ballybofey.

The midlanders have form through the back door, as evidenced by last year's win away to Monaghan and previous victories over Mayo and Derry. Taking the scalp of Rory Gallagher's men, however, would surpass those achievements.

RTÉ analyst Dessie Dolan feels that Donegal could be vulnerable.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA Podcast, the former Westmeath star said: "Going to play Longford, who defeated Monaghan and Down in the qualifiers last year, is going to be an extremely difficult game for Donegal.

"They [Longford] are probably one of the best teams in the qualifiers, their record is outstanding."

Denis Connerton's side will be buoyed up after a fine win over Louth and will head north with nothing to lose. That said, Donegal will be determined to signal their intent again after their misfire a fortnight ago.

After their defeat to Galway in the Connacht semi-final, many wondered whether Mayo will again have enough in the tank to reach the business end of the championship?

They have had three weeks to dust themselves down after the one-point loss in Salthill and now face a Derry side who got their show back on the road with a comfortable success against Waterford.

The sides last met in the championship in 2007 - an encounter won by Derry on a 2-13 to 1-06 scoreline.

Mayo should have enough to come out on the right side at MacHale Park, though the Ulster side could prove to be doughty opponents.

Laois and Clare meet for the fifth time in the qualifiers. It's currently 3-1 in Laois' favour, but crucially Clare's win came last year when a late surge saw them prevail by a point at Cusack Park.

Colm Collins' side gave Kerry their fill of it in the Munster semi-final and you would have to fancy them here, though Laois, while inconsistent, are capable of notching up a high score.

Navan is the venue as Meath play host to Sligo. The Royals got a bit of a spanking from Kildare a fortnight ago and won't want their summer to end at this juncture. The Royal County are seeking a first qualifier win since 2011.

Sligo kicked 0-22 against Antrim, a tally that included 12 points on the spin in the second half. However, they did concede three goals and will now be determined to keep it tight at the back to keep out a lively Meath forward line.

Most pundits are going for a home victory, though such an outcome may only be by a tight margin.

HURLING QUALIFIERS

Kilkenny v Limerick is the pick of the games here. In 2014, the counties served up a classic encounter in the All-Ireland semi-final in a game played in monsoon conditions.

The weather is set to be more benign in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening but hopefully the fare will be just as dramatic.

The Cats had enough chances to beat Wexford three weeks ago and it was surprising that Padraig Walsh and Ger Aylward were taken off early. Limerick can't have any complaints in going down to Clare on 4 June.

RTÉ analyst Michael Duignan feels the step up from winning at underage level to senior competition has proved to be a burden for many of their players.

"The frustrating thing is that Limerick have so much potential at underage level," he told RTÉ Sport

"We saw them demolish Tipperary at under 21 last week and there are quite a number of those lads playing.

"But they've been frustrating at senior level and just seem to be lacking confidence.

"That's the one thing you don't want to be doing going to Nowlan Park."

The Cats should have enough in reserve to make Round 2.

Elsewhere, the meeting of Dublin and Laois at Parnell Park could be close enough. Key players are absent on both sides, but operating at a higher level in recent seasons should be enough for the Dubs to see another day's action.

Westmeath, minus home advantage, will find it tough against Tipperary at Semple, while Waterford have named a strong side for their visit to Tullamore to take on a young inexperienced Offaly team

FAMILIAR FOES COLLIDE AGAIN

Kerry and Cork meet in the championship for the 27th time this decade at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Kingdom are favourites to land a 79th provincial crown and while Tomás Ó Sé expects them to do just that, he feels the Killarney clash will be a lot closer than people think

"A few weeks ago, I would have been a lot more confident about a Kerry victory than I am right now," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Cork were going horribly, remember they only kicked one score in the first half against Tipperary. But they sparked to life in the second half.

"That poses a question for me. Why not have a go? They have nothing to lose. It wasn't as if Kerry were rampant against Clare. They were open at the back after many of their forays up the field.

"Cork will look to Kerrigan, Connolly, Maguire and Crowley for leadership but they'll need them and more if they are to win.

"The bottom line is that Kerry will win because they have better options up front. James O'Donoghue and Paul Geaney are very dangerous forwards.

"Overall I think it will be a lot closer than people think but I'm going for Kerry."

The Kingdom are seeking to win the Munster title for a fifth successive season, something they last achieved in 1975-79. They added three more titles in 1980-81-82.

Cork haven’t beaten Kerry in the championship since 2012. It’s their longest barren spell against their great rivals since going from 1974 to 1983 without a win.

A hurling final first

Galway and Wexford clash in the Leinster final for the first time and for only the second time in the eastern province since Galway joined n 2009.

They met in the 2010 quarter-final, with the Tribesen winning by 2-22 to 1-14 in Nowlan Park.

DID YOU KNOW?

The counties’ respective league and championship records this year are almost identical

Galway: Played 10, Won 9, Lost 1

Wexford: Played 9, Won 8, Lost 1

Wexford are bidding to win the Leinster title for the first time since 2004 and won the 1B meeting between the sides in February.

Galway won their first and so far only Leinster title in 2012.

This will be the tenth championship clash between the counties: Wexford have won seven to Galway’s two of the previous nine.

In excess of 50,000 are expected to attend Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Duignan's view:

"I was really interested in Davy Fitzgerald's comments during the week where he said that when he took over he loved the challenge and there was no reason that Wexford shouldn't be promoted or in a Leinster final.

"I think that drive and spirit is going to be evident on Sunday but whether it's going to be enough or not against Galway...

"There are still 11 or 12 of the Galway team that were beaten in the 2015 final starting on Sunday.

"They were beaten by a point in the All-Ireland semi-final last year.

"So they have huge big-day experience in Croke park and probably a greater spread of scorers in their forwards, which may tip the balance in Galway's favour."