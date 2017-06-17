Longford’s love-affair with the qualifiers continued as they sent Louth crashing out of the championship at the Gaelic Grounds this evening.

Denis Connerton’s men trailed only once as they continued their record of breaching the first-qualifier hurdle in each of the past nine seasons.

Robbie Smyth was in fine form for the winners, hitting seven-points before the forward was harshly dismissed for a second bookable offence in the second-half.

Louth’s misery was to be compounded with Tommy Durnin, Patrick Reilly and Ryan Burns all receiving red-cards for petulant acts of play.