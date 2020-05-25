Boris Johnson's attempts to get Britain back on track after coronavirus threaten to be overshadowed by the continued fallout over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip.

The prime minister chose to front the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing to publicly back Mr Cummings yesterday, saying he had "acted responsibly, legally and with integrity" by driving 260 miles to Co Durham to isolate and that "any parent would frankly understand what he did".

But Tory backbenchers tore into Mr Johnson over his handling of the row, while scientists claimed the defence of Mr Cummings' interpretation of the lockdown rules undermined efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The storm over Mr Cummings' actions overshadowed Mr Johnson's latest signal that the lockdown is easing as the prime minister confirmed the phased reopening of England's primary schools will commence on 1 June.

He is also, according to Government sources, set to reveal plans to ease restrictions for certain sectors of the economy - with the changes expected to signal the reopening of some non-essential shops - when the Cabinet meets today.

But the drama incited by news of Mr Cummings' lockdown travels - made on fatherly "instinct" to ensure care was available for his son, according to Mr Johnson - will spill over into today's bank holiday in Britain as senior Tories continued to criticise the decision to keep the aide on.

Former minister Paul Maynard said: "It is a classic case of 'do as I say, not as I do' - and it is not as if he was unfamiliar with guidance he himself helped draw up.

"It seems to me to be utterly indefensible and his position wholly untenable."

Social psychologist Professor Stephen Reicher, one of the scientists on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) - a subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which is advising ministers through the crisis - said Mr Johnson had "trashed" their advice.

Meanwhile, the PM also came in for stinging criticism from bishops, while Mr Cummings is likely to face further questioning after he was reported to Durham Constabulary over alleged sightings of him across the county during the lockdown period.

Church of England bishops accused the PM of treating people "as mugs" and with "no respect" after he opted to stick by his chief aide.