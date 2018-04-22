The GAA is to write to all 32 county secretaries across the country, informing them that the organisation should have no involvement in the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

RTÉ's This Week programme has learned that the organisation will use the communication to reiterate the GAA's position that it does not get involved in political activity, as per its rulebook, and that no club facilities or intellectual property rights should be used to endorse either a yes or no side in the upcoming vote next month.

It is understood that the GAA is expected to review whether any recent events, in which prominent GAA figures voiced their support for yes or no, was in compliance with the organisation's non-partisan outlook.

It is understood such reviews are commonplace and take place on a regular and ongoing basis.

In recent days, a number of players and managers, have come out advocating for a vote on both sides of the issue.

These included Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee, who launched a Yes campaign on Friday night in his native country, and for the No side a number of high profile players also launched a campaign for the No side in Ballyfermot yesterday, among whom were Meath player Joe Sheridan and all-Ireland winning Tyrone manager Micky Harte.

One Dublin GAA club issued a statement over the weekend disassociating itself with that campaign launch, which was organised under a group called GAA Players for No.

In a statement, Ballyfermot De La Salle said the club had no connection to the launch, which was promoted by the Save the 8th campaign and took place near their club but not on their club grounds.

Mr McGee said that he was acting in a private capacity, but accepted that he was invited to launch the Yes campaign event in Donegal on the basis of his prominence as a GAA player.

A spokesman for the players who took part in the No launch in Ballyfermot said they were acting as private citizens in a personal capacity, and they do not feel they were acting in breach of any GAA rules or regulations.