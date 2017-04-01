Everton boss Ronald Koeman has rejected any suggestion that his spat with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill impacted on his side’s focus ahead of their loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Koeman’s depleted Everton outfit, but the Dutchman was adamant the escalating row over O’Neill’s handling of James McCarthy hadn’t served as a distraction.

Koeman has accused his Irish counterpart O'Neill of "not protecting" McCarthy after the player returned to his club this week with a hamstring injury from international duty.

After going into the international break having missed Everton's last two games because of a hamstring complaint, McCarthy was named in Ireland’s starting line-up for their World Cup qualifier against Wales last Friday, only to then be forced to withdraw having pulled up just before kick-off.

On Friday, Koeman read out a prepared statement about the injury in which he criticised O'Neill, prompting a withering response from the Derry man on Friday night.

Koeman took to Twitter shortly after the FAI released O’Neill’s statement to dispute the Ireland manager’s estimation of the rest period McCarthy had been afforded after last year’s Euro 2016 tournament.

James McCarthy began his pre-season three and a half weeks after Ireland were knocked out of the Euros. From the master tactician — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 31, 2017

Speaking directly after the derby defeat on Sky Sports, Koeman rejected the notion that the feud had hindered his or his team’s preparations.

“No, of course not,” he said.

“My first job is preparing the team and if I see something really unfair and really badly informed... it’s about laughing.

"My answer was James McCarthy got three and a half weeks of holidays and not 11 days, so if you react, please at least be well informed about the whole question."

Koeman also used his post-match interview to take a swipe at the Liverpool bench, accusing them of trying to get his players sent off.

He accepted midfielder Ross Barkley might have been fortunate not to receive two yellow cards for poor challenges, but he was not happy about what he saw as repeated protests from an unspecified member of the home coaching staff.

"Maybe you are right that he (Barkley) deserved two yellows for two tackles, but if I watch the Liverpool bench, and one Liverpool coach - not the manager but one of the coaches - the referee would have to show eight red cards to Everton,” Koeman said.

"Please behave a little bit more. Making that show, I don't like that."

Klopp did not want to be drawn into a row, saying: “It's a little bit difficult. It's like hearsay for me. He didn't say anything to me. We shook hands after the game and so I don't think it's my job to speak about him.

"My staff is fine, really good boys, involved in the game. They don't ask for anything that's not right. Sometimes we have tinted glasses - it's possible - but sometimes it's pretty clear."

Koeman was disappointed with a suggestion his side were slow to get going.