Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has delivered a scathing response to Everton boss Ronald Koeman over an injury to James McCarthy as the war of words between the two managers escalates.

In what is becoming a tit-for-tat row between the Ireland and Everton managers, O'Neill called Koeman a "master tactician of the blame game" in a statement this evening.

The Everton manager has accused his Irish counterpart O'Neill of "not protecting" McCarthy after the player returned to his club with a hamstring injury from international duty.

After going into the international break having missed Everton's last two games because of a hamstring complaint, McCarthy was named in Ireland’s starting line-up for their World Cup qualifier against Wales last Friday, only to then be forced to withdraw having pulled up just before kick-off.

"Once again the Everton manager, master tactician of the blame game, has struck out in his comments today, criticising both myself and James McCarthy."

On Friday Koeman read out a prepared statement about the injury in which he criticised the way O'Neill handled McCarthy's injury and now the Irish boss has responded in kind.

In a statement released on the FAI website, O'Neill pulled no punches and blamed McCarthy's injury problems on Everton's pre-season programme and hinted that Koeman was 'overloading' the player.

The statement read: "Once again the Everton manager, master tactician of the blame game, has struck out in his comments today, criticising both myself and James McCarthy.

"Perhaps a review of Everton's pre-season programme might provide some enlightenment.

"James had a magnificent tournament for the Republic of Ireland last summer during UEFA EURO 2016, playing his last game in very late June.

"He then returned to Everton after a very short break, but only 11 days later, he played his first of three games, all within an eight-day period, against Real Betis, Manchester United and Espanyol. Overloading?

"It should be added that James last played for his country on the October 9, 2016 - almost half a year ago. Since that time he has been totally under Everton's supervision.

"James is diligent and conscientious in his professional preparation.

"Perhaps, in this instance, quiet introspection may serve the Everton manager and his medical staff better."