The Republic of Ireland moved level on points with Serbia at the top of Group D after a dour stalemate against Wales, but a horrific injury to captain Seamus Coleman tarnished a decent result for the injury-ravaged hosts.

Neil Taylor's late challenge left the Donegal man writhing on the turf in agony after 69 minutes; he left the field on oxygen with a suspected broken leg.

Taylor saw red and although the hosts huffed an puffed as they searched for a winner, the visitors held on for a point they, in truth, deserved.

