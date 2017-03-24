Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has suffered a broken leg during Ireland's World Cup qualifier clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Wales’ Neil Taylor was sent off on a straight red card for the horrific challenge in the 70th minute of the game.

With the game tied a 0-0 and Ireland on the attack, Taylor, currently with Aston Villa, lunged into the Everton man, who was clearly distressed as he was stretchered off the pitch.

The FAI tweeted that the Donegal man had suffered a “serious injury”.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the game, John O'Shea said: "Fingers crossed for Seamus, it looked a bad one but we’ll just wait and see.

"We know the type of boy he is, he’ll come back bigger and stronger."

Manager Martin O'Neill confirmed that the full-back was on his way to hospital.

“It’s a bad break, it’s a real, real shame for the lad...we’re all devastated for him,” he said.