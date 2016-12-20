Dundalk midfielder Ronan Finn has been named club captain on his return to Shamrock Rovers, two years after making the switch from Tallaght to Oriel Park.

Finn won the Airtiricty Premier Division title with the Hoops in 2011 and was part of Michael O'Neill's trailblazing side who made the group stages of the Europa League in the same year.

We're absolutely delighted to announce we have signed Ronan Finn! #Rovers2017 pic.twitter.com/ysv1Ss7pV7 — Shamrock Rovers F.C. (@ShamrockRovers) December 20, 2016

He linked up with Stephen Kenny in the winter of 2014 and helped the club to two league titles, an FAI Cup and memorable Europa League campaign in which they threatened to make the knockout stages before defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv ended the dream.

The Lilywhites confirmed Finn's departure on Tuesday, tweeting: "Ronan Finn has informed us that he is joining Shamrock Rovers.

"We would like to thank Ronan for his contribution over the past two seasons."

Rovers unveiled their man later in the day, and boss Stephen Bradley has entrusted the 28-year-old with the armband for the campaign ahead.

Bradley showered praise on his new signing, and said he will aim to build his team around him.

"Ronan [Finn] is a top player, one of the best in the league so we're absolutely delighted he's signed for us," said Bradley.

"I think we have him at the perfect age. He's matured a lot so it's perfect for us.

"We've a strong midfield now and I won't make any apologies for that, that's really where games are won and lost for me.

"We have to build a team around Ronan. He wants to play for us for the right reasons, not for the money that's been quoted. He wants to play for us because he's a top player. We have a wage structure here and we're still within the budge."

On the plus side, Dane Massey has signed a new deal with the club this morning! pic.twitter.com/kSmOrZ1MCu — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) December 20, 2016

It's the latest blow for the champions who have also lost Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle - both to Preston North End - though there was some positive news for Kenny, with defender Dane Massey penning a new contract.

Massey arrived four years ago from Bray Wanderers and has played over 160 matches, winning three league titles, an EA Sports Cup, and an FAI Cup.