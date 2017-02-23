France head coach Guy Noves has made three changes in personnel for Saturday’s RBS Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (KO 4.50pm).

Yoann Huget, Bernard Le Roux and Rabah Slimani all come into the starting XV, with Virimi Vakatawa, Loann Goujon and Unini Atonio dropping out from the side that defeated Scotland 22-16 last time out.

New Zealand-born wing Vakatawa has a thigh injury while Atonio makes way for Slimani, who scored a try against England in the narrow defeat at Twickenham.

Back-row forward Goujon has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament following a clash of heads in the match against Scotland and is replaced by Racing 92 flanker Bernard Le Roux

The midfield partnerships of Remi Lamerat and Gael Fickou remains in tact, as does the half-back pairing of and Camille Lopez and Baptiste Serin.

France team to play Ireland: S Spedding (Clermont Auvergne); N Nakaitaci (Clermont Auvergne), R Lamerat (Clermont Auvergne), G Fickou (Toulouse), Y Huget (Toulouse); C Lopez (Clermont Auvergne), B Serin (Bordeaux-Begles); C Baille (Toulouse), G Guirado (Toulon, capt), R Slimani (Stade Francais), S V Vahaamahina (Clermont Auvergne), Y Maestri (Toulouse), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), K Gourdon (La Rochelle), L Picamoles (Northampton).



Replacements: C Tolofua (Toulouse), U Antonio (La Rochelle), E Ben Arous (Racing 92), J Le Devedec (Brive), C Ollivon (Toulon), M Machenaud (Racing 92), H Chavancy (Racing 92), D Camara (Stade Francais).

Watch Ireland v France live on RTÉ2 from 2.00pm Saturday, listen live on Radio 1's Saturday Sport and follow our live blog on RTE.ie/the News Now app