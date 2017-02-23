Ian Madigan has admitted he is open to play for any of the four Irish provinces, and while a return to his native Leinster would be his preference should he decide to leave Bordeaux Begles, he admitted a move to Connacht would excite him.

The 27-year-old joined the Top 14 side last summer on a two-year deal after 147 appearances with Leinster, but has been limited in his opportunities to impress at out-half and is currently understudy to New Zealander Simon Hickey.

Speculation has mounted in recent days that Madigan wants out of the club, but speaking at an Electric Ireland event to promote the Ireland U-20s' upcoming home games, he insisted that there is still a possibility he could remain in France if certain issues in the club are resolved.

“Two weeks ago I had a meeting with the president which I made it clear at the start of the meeting that I want to make things work, that I want to stay in Bordeaux but there were certain things I wasn’t happy with in the club,” he said.

“It was very much a private conversation and I do believe that things will still work out for me in Bordeaux.

“It wasn't a case of me going in there and saying I was going to leave or handing in my resignation.”

Madigan says he questions the club’s rotation policy which cost them dearly in the Champions Cup – the home defeat to Exeter was a crucial result in their failure to qualify for the knock-out stages – while was also disappointed that the club will lose a key play such as Adam Ashley-Cooper.

“One of the big reasons that I joined the club was Adam Ashley-Cooper is there,” he said.

“I talked to him at length before I joined and he ended up advising me, improving my game while I've been there. It's very disappointing to hear that he hasn't been extended by the club and it makes me question where their ambition is on that front.”

The 31-cap Ireland international said that while his is enjoying the lifestyle in France, the prospect of returning to Ireland and reviving his international career is something that is very much on his mind, with his former stomping ground top of the list.

“A move back to Ireland would certainly excite me," he said.

"There's no doubt in my mind about that. Playing for Ireland is still the ultimate for me.

“A return to Leinster would no doubt be top of my list . . . but I would certainly be open to playing for any of the provinces.”

When asked whether he a potential move to Connacht would excite him, he replied: “It certainly would. I’ve great memories of playing in Ireland and playing with Leinster and a move back home isn’t something I’d rule out.

“The way professional sport has gone now you have to keep an open mind with all options and a move back would probably improve my chance in getting back in the reckoning with Irish selection.

“It would definitely be something that would excite me."

Earlier this week Ireland team manager Paul Dean said Madigan would be “better off coming home” where the IRFU could keep closer tabs on the player.

"I'd personally love to see him back in Ireland," he said when asked about Madigan's future. "We'd be able to invite him to the sessions, keep an eye on him and watch his progress.

“It's difficult when you're abroad, as we all know.

"I think the Premiership, he'd be better off coming home in my book, let's say."