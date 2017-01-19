The clock is certainly ticking but Joe Schmidt can take comfort in Leo Cullen’s assessment of the injury to Sean O’Brien.

The Six Nations kicks off in 16 days but the Leinster and Ireland flanker missed last week’s Champions Cup tie against Montpellier and is not fit enough to make the match-day squad for tomorrow’s trip to Castres.

A hamstring injury sidelined the Carlow man from last year’s Six Nations until the start of this season.

The 29-year-old last saw action in the Pro12 thrashing of Zebre on 6 January, when he played the full 80 minutes.

By the time of the opening game against Scotland on 4 February, it will have been almost a full month without any first-class rugby for the forward, giving Schmidt a selection dilemma.

Today, Cullen, speaking at the announcement of the Leinster team to play Castres, gave an update on his calf injury.

What's the story with Sean O'Brien?

"So Sean in the Zebre game didn’t feel an incident but when we came back in training that week [he] had a bit of awareness in his calf.

“We actually thought he’d be okay to play against Montpellier game that week. That was at the start of the week.

“And it just probably hasn’t settled as quickly as we would have presumed so, yeah, it’s just like a mild strain, tear of his calf.

“You usually turn around those around quite quickly but it’s just been quite slow.

"That's why he misses out again this week."

How serious is the injury?

"Low grade 1, so it’s minor."

Could it impact on his availability for the Six Nations?

“Those [injuries] would not normally but I thought he would have been available for this week but it’s been a bit slower than we would have thought.

“When I addressed you guys [the media] last week I thought he would have turned it around for this week but it’s been a little bit slower.

“But when guys are coming back in there’s always a chance for complications, any injuries, even if they are very, very minor.

"But I imagine he will be fine for the Six Nations, for the start of it because he was not a million miles off for this week but he’s not good enough to go this week."

Listen to live coverage of Castres v Leinster this Friday on 2fm’s extended Game On (KO 7.45pm) and Toulouse v Connacht in the Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio’s Sunday Sport (KO 3.15pm)