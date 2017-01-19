Leinster have made three changes to the side that beat Montpellier for Friday’s Champions Cup clash against Castres (7.45pm), with Cian Healy, Richardt Strauss and Ross Molony coming into the side.

Front rowers Healy and Strauss come in for Jack McGrath and James Tracy, while Molony, making his second European start, replaces the suspended Hayden Triggs in the second row.

A win for Leo Cullen's already qualified side would mean a guaranteed home quarter-final.

The Blues are currently the top ranked side in the competition.

A win bonus point will ensure a first or second ranking (Clermont also have 21 points and host the Exeter Chiefs).

Leinster: Isa Nacewa (capt), Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rory O'Loughlin, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Richardt Strauss, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Devin Toner, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, Mike McCarthy, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney.

Listen to live coverage of Castres v Leinster this Friday on 2fm’s extended Game On (KO 7.45pm) and Toulouse v Connacht in the Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio’s Sunday Sport (KO 3.15pm)