Leinster's Hayden Triggs has received a three-week suspension for making contact with the eye of Montpellier's Nic White last weekend.

Second row Triggs will now miss the Champions Cup match away to Castres and Leinster's next two Pro12 matches in February against Treviso and Edinburgh.

Triggs pleaded guilty to the citing and showed remorse, which led to the entry-level ban of four weeks being reduced to three.

Meanwhile, Montpellier's Frans Steys has been suspended for four weeks following a dangerous tackle on Johnny Sexton in the same match.