Leinster's Hayden Triggs has been cited for an incident that took place in Friday's European Rugby Champions Cup 57-3 victory over Montpellier.

The second row forward is alleged to have made contact with the eye area of Montpellier scrum-half Nic White in the 44th minute of the match.

The complaint was made by the match-citing commissioner, Stefano Marrama (Italy) who referenced Law 10.4 (m), which is an act contrary to good sportsmanship where contact is made with the eye(s) and/or eye area.

If found guilty, Triggs would be likely to miss at least 12 weeks, which is the punishment for low end offences, while top end penalties would range from 24 weeks to four years.

Antony Davies (England), chairman, Julien Berenger (France) and Pamela Woodman (Scotland) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place in Paris tomorrow.

Listen to Leinster away to Castres on 2FM's extended Game On this Friday. Toulouse host Connacht on Sunday afternoon with coverage on RTE 1's Sunday Sport.