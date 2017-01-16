The current Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols are “concerning” and should be left to independent medical professionals, according to former Ireland team doctor Cliff Beirne.

It follows another weekend where HIAs were called into question, with two Irish internationals suffering knocks to the head before both returned to the field of play in the Champions Cup.

In the case of Munster’s Conor Murray, the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) are set to investigate the circumstances surrounding his incident against the Glasgow Warriors.

Murray was treated on the field after a collision with Tim Swinson, but was allowed to play on after passing the HIA, before going off after a subsequent tackle.

Conor Murray passed his HIA during the win over Glasgow

On Friday night, Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton also passed a HIA after suffering a high challenge from Montpellier’s Francois Styen, an incident which saw the South African red-carded.

Earlier this month World Rugby said it was “disappointed” by Northampton Saints' “failure to identify and manage” George North's recent head injury “appropriately”, the fifth head injury of the 24-year-old’s career.

Dr Barry O’Driscoll, former chief medical adviser at the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby), told RTÉ Sport that neither player should have returned to action.

Dr Cliff Beirne, former Irish team doctor and currently practicing at the Sports Surgery Clinic, says that while he fully endorses the integrity and the commitment to player welfare of all the doctors and physiotherapists involved in taking care of the provincial and international rugby players, he believes World Rugby needs to take more action on the subject of concussion.

“The HIA I think really needs to be looked at,” he told the Morning Ireland programme on RTÉ Radio.

“If they are going to investigate all the protocols, then I think they need to look in the mirror.

“We know that concussed players can pass this HIA. George North, who described himself as 'snake-dancing' off the pitch, Brian O’Driscoll in the Autumn international against New Zealand (2013), he passed those tests, but my colleague Eanna Falvey didn’t allow him back on the pitch.

“I really am concerned about the HIAs.”

"We know that if a player fails it, yes they are concussed. But if they pass it, in my opinion, it doesn’t mean they are not concussed"

Beirne is the chairman of Care Sub Committee of IRFU Charitable Trust for seriously injured players and was asked whether he believes the current HIA is fit for purpose.

“I would really have to call into question whether it is,” he said.

"I feel it is a very blunt instrument to assess a complex-involving injury, in a very short time.

“This should be looked at independently by people who have no skin in the game, who are genuine experts, and see whether it is fit for purpose, and whether we continue to use it.

“World Rugby can play with words in whatever way they wish on this, but we know that if a player fails it, yes they are concussed.

“But if they pass it, in my opinion, it doesn’t mean they are not concussed.

“You can’t just be investigating the protocols, and placing the doctors under even more scrutiny and pressure.”