European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) are set to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident during the Glasgow v Munster Champions Cup tie where Conor Murray was allowed to play on after suffering a bang to the head while making a tackle.

Murray was treated on the field after a collision with Tim Swinson. He was allowed to play on before going off after a subsequent tackle.

The Ireland scrum-half then returned to play after passing a Head Injury Assessment.

It is reported that an EPCR review group will investigate how Munster handled the situation and whether or not they broke any concussion management protocols.

The news of the investigation came just before Dr Barry O’Driscoll, former chief medical adviser at the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby), took part in a discussion on RTÉ Radio 1’s Sunday Sport programme.

Asked about World Rugby's new tackle laws, where players can face sanctions for reckless or accidental contact to the head, he said: "What it has highlighted now, and it has had dramatic effect over the last two weeks, yesterday with Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton (temporarily replaced after a high tackle on Friday)... is that it has indicated they've lost total control of concussion, threatened concussion and what to do about it.

"World Rugby are blaming everybody: clubs and doctors. World Rugby have got this wrong so doctors are not sure what to do.

"Yesterday, Conor Murray should have been off, Johnny Sexton should have been off.

"Concussion was suspected in both, both have a history of suspected [concussion], both had brain injuries and both were put back on because they passed the protocols."

Meanwhile, George North has given short shrift to questions over his welfare and suggested the stories which followed his latest head injury were blown out of proportion.

The 24-year-old Wales and Northampton wing has a history of head injuries, the fifth coming in December against Leicester.

World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby have all analysed the way his club managed the incident, but each stopped short of penalising Saints.

North was asked how he now is following Saints' European Champions Cup win over Castres on Saturday.

"I'm good," he told BBC Radio Northampton, without expanding on his answer.

When the interviewer probed further, North added: "Well, you boys have to get paid somehow don't you? So you boys can make stories up. I'm all right."

Rugby's global governing body last week expressed "disappointment" at Northampton's failings, after North fell heavily following a tackle from Adam Thompstone in Aviva Premiership action on 3 December.

North appeared to be knocked unconscious after landing heavily from Leicester wing Thompstone's aerial challenge in the Tigers' 19-11 league win at Welford Road.

The British and Irish Lions wing underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and returned to the fray, but World Rugby has now confirmed North should have been permanently removed instead.

North was later stood down by Northampton, missing three weeks of action as he recovered from his latest head injury issue.

The Wales wing endured an enforced five-month break in November 2014 owing to a string of nasty concussions.

The RFU and Premiership Rugby set up the first Concussion Management Review Group to investigate North's latest head-injury incident, that later highlighted Northampton's shortcomings - but again stopped short of imposing any penalty.