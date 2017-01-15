The O’Byrne Cup semi-final line-up was completed today as wins for Dublin, Louth and Kildare saw them progress from their respective groups.

Meath, whose draw with Laois last night was enough to finish top of Group 3, will play Louth, who defeated Carlow in Dowdallshill.

A young Dublin side was too good for Wexford in Enniscorthy, and Jim Gavin’s team will next meet Kildare, who eased past Offaly in Tullamore.

Dublin, who had Gary Sweeney sent off late in the first half, led Wexford by 1-07 to 1-04 at the break, with the visitors' goal coming from Conor McHugh.

The home side drew level halfway through the second half but Paul Hudson’s frees saw the Dubs, who were led again today by Paul Clarke in the absence of Gavin, finish up three-point winners.

Kildare never looked in danger against Offaly at O’Connor Park.

Goals from Niall Kelly (1-04) and Eoin Doyle had the visitors 10 points up by the 23rd minute.

Tommy Moolick put the game beyond doubt with another goal in the 49th minute as Cian O’Neill’s side ran out 3-11 to 0-08 winners.

Louth maintained their 100% Group 4 record with a 3-14 to 2-12 win over Carlow.

Conor McKeever, Anthony Williams and Gerard McSorley hit the goals for the Wee County as they added to earlier wins over Westmeath and Maynooth University, the former claiming a 2-19 to 3-10 win over the latter today in Athlone.

Elsewhere, DCU ended UCD's semi-final hopes with a 0-18 to 1-09 win in Belfield.

UCD had beaten Dublin in round 2 but fell short against their student rivals.

Meanwhile, Longford recorded 5-11 to 4-06 win over IT Carlow, while Wicklow were beaten by DIT in Blessington, 1-10 to 1-07.