Laois 1-16 Meath 2-13
Meath booked a place in the O’Bryne Cup semi-final as their third round match with Laois ended in a draw.
An injury-time penalty from Kevin Ross had the Royals ahead by a point but Colm Begley levelled the game at Stradbally.
But it was the Royals, who led by 1-10 to 0-10 at the break, who emerged from Group 3 courtesy of a superior scoring difference.
The McKenna Cup tie between Tyrone and UU was postponed until tomorrow at 2pm in Carrickmore.
FULL TIME @BordnaMona @gaaleinster O'Byrne Cup @MeathGAA 2-13 @CLGLaois 1-16. Draw sends Meath through to semi-final #OByrneCup— Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) January 14, 2017