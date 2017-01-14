Laois 1-16 Meath 2-13

Meath booked a place in the O’Bryne Cup semi-final as their third round match with Laois ended in a draw.

An injury-time penalty from Kevin Ross had the Royals ahead by a point but Colm Begley levelled the game at Stradbally.

But it was the Royals, who led by 1-10 to 0-10 at the break, who emerged from Group 3 courtesy of a superior scoring difference.

Meath goalkeeper Joe Sheridan watches a shot go wide

The McKenna Cup tie between Tyrone and UU was postponed until tomorrow at 2pm in Carrickmore.