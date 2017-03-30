Royal London Mutual Insurance Society said today it will turn its Irish business into a regulated subsidiary as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The company currently has an Irish workforce of 80.

A spokesman for the company said that discussions with the Central Bank are still in the early stages and so it is too early to say anything on jobs plans.

UK financial services firms need a regulated subsidiary in a European Union country to offer their products across the bloc if Britain no longer has access to the single market.

Lloyd's of London said earlier today that it had picked Brussels for its subsidiary.

"We have a business in the Republic of Ireland. We will be domiciling a subsidiary in Ireland so we can continue to operate," Royal London's chief executive Phil Loney said today.

Royal London, which was previously known as Caledonian Life, today also reported an operating profit of £282m for 2016, up 16% on the previous year.