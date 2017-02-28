New Central Statistics Office figures show that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February fell to 6.6% from a rate of 6.7% in January.

This marked lowest rate of unemployment since July 2008

The CSO said the number of people who were unemployed in February stood at 145,100, down from 148,000 in January.

The country's unemployment levels had risen as high as 15.1% in 2012 when it was in the middle of a three-year international bailout.

The jobless rate also compares with a current euro zone average of 9.6%.

Today's figures also reveal that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for men was 7.1% in February, down from 9.9% the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for females fell to 5.9% from 6.5% in February of last year.

The figures also showed that the seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate was 14.5% in February, down from 15.1% the previous month.

Davy economist Conall Mac Coille said today's figures are a clear sign that the rapid 3% pace of jobs growth recorded in 2016 has been sustained into 2017.

Mr Mac Coille noted that the country's Purchasing Manager Indices have also shown that firms continued to hire workers.



He also predicted that the unemployment rate looks set to decline below 6% by the summer.

Commenting on today's figures, Merrion economist Alan McQuaid said there was an average increase in the numbers at work last year of 56,400, up from 49,700 in 2015.

The economist said that the country's employment prospects look very good again in 2017 due to the strong economic recovery, and notwithstanding the Brexit risks.