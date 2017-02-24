Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has said Britain leaving the European Union represents an opportunity for Ireland.

Minister Bishop, who was in Dublin meeting the Government, said traditionally the UK was the gateway for Australia into the EU, but that would change after Brexit.

Ms Bishop met with Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan to discuss strengthening trade and investment links between Ireland and Australia.

In an interview with RTÉ News she said: "I think Australian companies will be very interested in working and investing in Ireland as a bridge into the EU.

“Britain in the past took that role but this is a real opportunity for Ireland."

She said Ireland's skilled workforce, innovation, and attractive corporate tax rate would lure business and investment.

She added Australia is looking at it in that light.

Ms Bishop said despite concerns about immigration in Australia, skilled Irish workers would continue to be welcome, and she said she hoped they would continue to come.