Aer Lingus made an operating profit of €233m for last year, an improvement of €109m over the previous year on a like for like basis.

The airline's capacity rose by 9.6% with the introduction of two additional Airbus A330s to support its longhaul expansion, including new destinations such as Los Angeles and Newark in the US.

But due to significant industry pressure, the airline's passenger yields were down last year.

The company, which is owned by the IAG Group, said the increase in operating profit reflected the benefit of a lower fuel price environment and cost savings, partially offset by the revenue weakness.

IAG to buy back shares after solid results

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus owner IAG today reported an 8.6% rise in annual operating profit in line with expectations and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.

The airline, which also owns Spain's Iberia and British Airways, said operating profit before exceptional items rose to €2.5 billion despite a 1.3% fall in revenue to €22.57 billion.

The company was hit by an adverse currency impact of €460m after a slump in sterling following Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

"For the full year, it was a good performance in a challenging environment," IAG's CEO Willie Walsh said.

Mr Walsh said that at current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to show an improvement year-on-year.

The airline group also said it planned to carry out a share buyback of €500m this year.