Dunnes Stores had the biggest share of Irish consumers' grocery spend in the 12 weeks to the end of January, according to new figures from Kantar Worldpanel.

Dunnes took 22.7% of the market during the period, giving it the top spot for the second time since November.

Supervalu was second with a market share of 22.5%, while Tesco took up a further 22.4% of consumer spend. Both retailers' share of the market was down on the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile discount retailer Aldi's market share rose to 10.6%, while Lidl's was down slightly at 10.3%.

Other outlets - which included smaller retailers and convenience stores - had a market share of 11.3%, up significantly on the same period a year ago.

Overall the grocery market recorded a 3% rise in the value of sales, which marked a slower pace of growth than was seen in the run up to Christmas.

Aldi enjoyed the strongest growth in sales value, up 6.3%, while Dunnes' sales value rose by 3.6% in the period.

Lidl's sales were up 2.8%, while Tesco's grew by 0.8%.

However Supervalu saw its sales value fall by 0.4% - making it the only major retailer to see a dip in sales in the 12 week period.

