Sterling jumped today by the most since June's Brexit referendum as UK Prime Minister Teresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the European Union.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the UK would seek to stay a key European partner.

Since Theresa May started her speech just over half an hour ago, sterling has risen from $1.2164 to $1.2248 pic.twitter.com/uXB3JGzvw5 — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 17, 2017

The pound, already up more than 1% as May began to deliver a keenly-awaited speech that had been extensively leaked to media, surged to $1.2340 from $1.2055 yesterday.

It also gained around 0.8% to stand at 87 pence per euro.

Analysts said this reflected a broader sell-off in the dollar globally driven by concerns over Donald Trump's presidency.

The pound rose more than a cent against the euro during Theresa May's speech. At 11:52am £1=€1.1358. By 12:34pm £1=€1.1461 pic.twitter.com/0mDdK8rR3P — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) January 17, 2017

The FTSE 100, which has tended to rise as sterling falls, extended an early drop led by exporters and mining companies as May spoke.